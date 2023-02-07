A sharp increase in the number of toxic shock syndrome (TSS) cases reported in Wisconsin in the last six months has state health officials concerned — but at this point, they have no explanation for the phenomenon.
Five cases of toxic shock syndrome — a rare but potentially deadly illness linked to improper tampon use — have been recorded in the state since July. It’s the first time the state has had multiple cases since 2011, when two were reported.
Four of those cases occurred in teenage girls using super absorbency tampons, state Department of Health officials said. The fifth was related to a surgical wound infection. All five patients have since been treated and released from the hospital, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases supervisor Ryan Wozniak told reporters during a Tuesday briefing.
“Right now, we don’t have any explanation other than this is something that can happen rarely, and it seems to have happened a few more times in the past six months,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.
Symptoms of TSS include sudden fever, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, muscle aches, low blood pressure, rash and shock with multi-organ dysfunction. It can progress quickly into organ failure and death. The illness is treated with antibiotics and other supportive efforts to address issues including dehydration and low blood pressure.
Although it is most commonly associated with tampon use — particularly leaving a tampon in too long or using a higher absorbency than needed — it can also occur with usage of contraceptive sponges, diaphragms or menstrual cups. The illness has also been linked to viral infections or having recently had surgery.
“It’s important for those who use tampons to use the lowest absorbency, change their tampon every 4-6 hours, and avoid using tampons overnight,” said state health officer Paula Tran in a statement.
Wozniak said Wisconsin’s four tampon-related cases all occurred with different brands. There was also no apparent geographic link, nor was there any indication that tampons were used longer than recommended.
“We don’t have information that any brands are unsafe, and it’s been well recognized that super absorbency tampons can have this risk regardless of the brand,” Westergaard said.
Officials are still investigating the recent increase in cases, but currently have no reason to believe it’s anything other than a coincidence, they said. They have also not learned of any similar increases in other states.
“Seeing five cases over the course of a 5- or 6-month period certainly caught our attention and highlighted the need for outreach to this newer generation of tampon users,” Wozniak said.
People should continue to use the products “that are right for them” according to the instructions, Westergaard said — but they should be aware of the signs and symptoms of TSS.
DHS officials recommend parents and guardians, school nurses and other partners talk to teens about proper tampon use. Anyone with symptoms of TSS should seek immediate medical care.