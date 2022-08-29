MOUNT HOREB — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will welcome the opportunity to campaign with President Joe Biden in Milwaukee next Monday, he told reporters during a campaign stop in southwestern Wisconsin.
Evers had largely positive things to say about the first-term president and his policies, including a recently introduced plan to cancel thousands of dollars of student loan debt for tens of millions of borrowers.
“Absolutely,” Evers said when asked whether he believes the federal government is taking the right approach to improving the economic environment, particularly when it comes to the student debt plan.
“I've heard that argument (that student debt cancellation) is going to create more inflation, and I think long-term, people are going to feel more comfortable that they don't have as much to set aside to pay off their loans,” Evers said. “I think it was the right thing, the right move.”
Biden’s plan will eliminate $10,000 in federal student loan debt for individual borrowers who earn less than $125,000 per year, or households that earn less than $250,000. Low-income students with Pell Grants will have an additional $10,000 erased. The plan also extends the pause on federal student loan payments, which has been in place since 2020, through the end of the year.
According to data from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s SSTAR Lab (Student Success Through Applied Research), more than 715,000 Wisconsin residents owe an average of $32,230 in federal student loan debt.
Construction businessman Tim Michels, Evers’ Republican opponent, criticized the plan in a statement.
"The vast majority of Wisconsinites don't have college loans of their own, and they're already paying the price of Democrats' runaway spending, so they have concerns,” Michels said. “From gas prices, to food at the grocery store, everything is costing more because of Joe Biden and Tony Evers’ failures. I look forward to hearing Biden explain why he's trying to further drive up costs while forcing blue collar workers to pay for everyone else's college degrees."
Evers tax cuts
While Evers praised Biden’s plan as a “good decision,” the governor argued Wisconsin could see a more significant economic benefit if the Republican-led Legislature engaged with his proposal, introduced last week, to use the state’s projected multibillion-dollar budget surplus to fund $600 million in tax cuts. Evers’ proposal also includes caps for copayments on insulin and policy tweaks aimed at lowering gas prices.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LaMahieu, R-Oostburg, panned the governor’s proposal as a “tax gimmick” and a “shiny object to distract voters from his failed leadership.” Michels told reporters last week, “if you like Tony Evers because of his tax cut, you're going to love me.”
A Marquette University Law School poll released earlier this month showed Evers with a two-point lead (within the margin of error) over Michels, while Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes held a seven-point lead over Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
Biden’s approval rating with Wisconsin voters was 40%, while Evers’ was 47%. The White House announced on Monday that Biden will speak at Milwaukee’s Laborfest celebration on Sept. 5, to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers.”
Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Paul Farrow said in a statement that Biden’s visit is an effort to “shore up the failing campaigns of Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes,” while Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler praised Biden as “the most pro-worker, pro-union, and pro-job president of our lifetime.”
Labor Day appearances
Asked whether it would hurt his reelection bid to be seen campaigning with Biden, Evers chuckled.
“He’s the president of the United States,” Evers said. “We have a good relationship, so I’m looking forward to it. As far as the value of campaigning with the president or not, I’ll let the people of Wisconsin figure that out. We are absolutely working to make sure that regardless of who the president is, we’re focused on issues that are important to Wisconsinites.”
Evers said he doesn’t know whether Biden will seek a second term in the Oval Office, but if Biden is the Democratic nominee in 2024, he will support his reelection bid.
It is not clear whether Barnes will also campaign with the president.
“The Lt. Governor is excited to participate in Laborfest events throughout Milwaukee, Madison and Racine. His priority is talking to Wisconsin voters and supporting the labor movement that gave his family a ticket to the middle class,” said Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel in a statement.
Evers’ campaign visit was to Hart House Guitars, a small business in downtown Mount Horeb offering music lessons, repairs and sales of new and used instruments, pedals, amplifiers and accessories.
During the visit, Evers picked up an electric bass (although he didn’t play it), and said he once played in a band called The Romeros that finished third in Sheboygan’s 1969 battle of the bands. The first song he learned on the bass, he said, was “Louie Louie.”
Hart House Guitars is one of more than 5,200 Wisconsin businesses that have received a $10,000 grant to move into a vacant commercial space through a program Evers launched in 2021 funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.