Tony Evers warns LGBTQ+ rights could be 'rolled back' under GOP governor

For the fourth time in Wisconsin history, the LGBTQ+ pride flag will wave above the state Capitol for the month of June.
It’s a tradition Democratic Gov. Tony Evers started in 2019, his first year in office.
Speaking to reporters after the flag was raised in a public ceremony, Evers said he’s fearful LGBTQ+ rights would be “rolled back” if a Republican ousts him in November.
“There's lots of Republican legislators at this point in time that are spending time … looking at the books and other materials that are in schools, and you can be damn sure that after they come out, they're going to be putting themselves in charge of banning books in the state of Wisconsin,” Evers told reporters. “And you can be damn sure some of it's going to be directly related to LGBTQ community efforts.”
No Republican gubernatorial candidates have gone on record in support of banning books; however the Wisconsin Examiner recently reported that some GOP lawmakers have been searching school districts for “inappropriate” books covering topics that include sexual and gender identity and considering legislation to prevent them from being available in schools.
“I want to be clear about this today: this sort of hateful and divisive rhetoric … (is) not welcome in this state. And whether these bills or future bills make it to my desk or not, there is no question that their mere introduction is hurtful and traumatizing, most especially for our kids,” Evers said during his Wednesday remarks. “My message today is to elected officials here in Wisconsin and across our country: Our actions matter, our words matter and doing what's right matters.”
In the most recent legislative session, GOP lawmakers considered bills that would have prevented transgender girls from playing on women’s K-12 and college athletics teams. Evers also referenced Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bars schools from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.
Evers will face a tight race against a Republican challenger in November; the GOP frontrunners are former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, construction magnate Tim Michels, businessman Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun. The Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball — two nonpartisan institutions — classify the race as a “toss-up.”
During her first statewide campaign, in 2010, Kleefisch opposed same-sex marriage, citing both fiscal and biblical concerns. She argued it was a “slippery slope,” asking “at what point are we going to OK marrying inanimate objects?”
“Rebecca believes in the legalization of same-sex marriages and agrees with President Trump that it’s settled law no longer up for discussion. Like millions of Americans — and even Democrats like Joe Biden and Barack Obama — she has moved on from this debate,” said campaign spokesperson Alec Zimmerman in a statement issued in response to questions about the pride flag ceremony.
However, Zimmerman said, “Rebecca will not use flags over the Capitol as political props.”
Michels, in his 2004 campaign against Democratic former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold, also opposed same-sex marriage.
In response to a request for comment on Wednesday’s flag-raising ceremony, Michels focused on the effects of public health orders that affected businesses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think people of all sexual orientations would rather not have the government call them non-essential, close businesses, schools and churches and make bad decisions that cause the price of gas to approach $5 a gallon,” Michels said in a statement. “Tony Evers is more interested in flags than he is in solving any of the problems of his creation.”
Neither Nicholson’s nor Ramthun’s campaigns responded to requests for comment. Nicholson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he would not raise the pride flag, but also said U.S. voters have made it clear they believe same-sex marriage should be legal.
Evers’ remarks on Wednesday were followed by comments from 16-year-old Aspen Morris, and Andrew Capelle, who represents the group “Out Families.”
While it was the fourth time an LGBTQ+ pride flag has flown above the state Capitol, Wednesday marked the first time the state rose the "progress pride" flag, which expands the original rainbow design to include a chevron pattern representing LGBTQ+ people of color, the transgender community and those affected by HIV/AIDS.
Wisconsin has "a proud history of LGBTQ activism and advocacy … from the Black Nite Brawl in Milwaukee to being the first state to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation," Evers said.
Capelle married his husband, Christopher Graham, in June 2014 — when a federal judge struck down the state’s constitutional ban on gay marriage.
“My family is just like any other family,” Capelle said. “Chris and I worry about our children's future and their safety, and if they're eating enough vegetables. Just like every other parent, we raised our children … to be kind, accepting, open-minded individuals who appreciate and accept people's differences.”
As an LGBTQ+ family, Capelle said, his family sometimes still receives looks and comments in public.
“To those struggling to find their identity: You deserve to be happy. You deserve to live a life you're excited about living. Don't let others make you forget that,” Capelle said. “I am here today, having a full-circle moment proving that it does get better. It can get better. It may not seem like it now, but it does. I wish that one day soon I won't have to remind you of this, because after all … we are just human.
"Never doubt that a small group of committed people can change the world.”