Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, signed a flurry of vetoes Friday, striking down more than 40 GOP-backed bills that would make changes to the state’s election system, allow parents to dictate whether their children wear masks at school, limit the governor’s emergency powers and more.
Evers announced the 43 vetoes Friday. Also on Friday, Evers signed 35 bills into law, including a plan to shutter the state’s troubled juvenile correctional facilities.
Included among the vetoes was a series of bills that would have made changes to election administration in the state.
“The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy; it should not be subject to the whim of politicians who do not like the outcome of an election,” Evers said in one veto message. “Elected officials should not be able to abuse their power to cheat or control the outcomes of our elections or to prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots.”
He continued: “I have and will object to each and every effort by this Legislature and its members to undermine our democracy, to erode confidence in our elections and to demean and harass dedicated clerks, election administrators and poll workers.”
One vetoed bill would have banned local municipalities from using grant funding to help cover election-related costs. The same bill would prevent municipal clerks from fixing some errors on absentee ballots.
Another vetoed election bill would have changed what it meant to be “indefinitely confined.” Indefinitely confined voters do not need to show an ID to vote absentee.
Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls — a former county clerk who chairs the Senate Committee on Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics — said she was disappointed by Evers' vetoes of two of her bills, noting they were modeled after the recommendations issued by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau in its review of the 2020 election.
"These two bills represented common sense reforms that would have been supported by a wide spectrum of Wisconsinites," Bernier said in a statement. "Again, I am disappointed in today’s results but am hopeful that these reforms can become law under Wisconsin’s next governor."
Evers also threw out a bill that would have given parents, not schools, final decision-making power over whether kids have to wear masks while in school. The proposal is largely moot now, as most districts across Wisconsin have dropped their mask mandates. However, that would change if another surge of COVID-19 takes place and mask mandates are implemented again.
“Our children continue to suffer because of the arrogant ‘we know better than parents’ mentality, and it needs to stop’” said Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, in a statement. “If Gov. Evers truly cared about our children, he would have signed this bill into law to give parents the right to opt their child out of wearing a mask, and ensure that in-person instruction is always an option.”
Another of the 43 vetoed bills would have limited the governor’s emergency powers by preventing him from deciding whether a business was “essential” or “nonessential.”
The governor also struck down a bill that would require Wisconsin employers who require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to accept proof of natural immunity against the coronavirus in lieu of receiving the vaccines.
“I am vetoing this bill because I object to preventing employers from making decisions that are informed by science and public health to help combat the spread of COVID-19,” Evers wrote in his veto message. “The COVID-19 vaccine remains the most effective tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and death.”
Evers also threw out a bill that would allow people with a concealed carry license from another state to carry concealed in Wisconsin — even if that license didn’t require the same level of background check as Wisconsin mandates.
The governor said in his veto message that “this bill would risk public safety.”