Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday appointed Sheboygan County administrator Adam N. Payne to serve as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, filling a Cabinet-level vacancy created by the November retirement of former Secretary Preston Cole.
Payne has held his current position for more than two decades, and previously served as executive director of the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association. He also worked for the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection from 1990 to 1995.
“Adam has deep Wisconsin roots and understands that our vast and valuable resources — from our waterways to our farmlands — are core to who we are as a people and a state,” Evers said in a statement. “He is an outdoorsman, a conservationist, and has been a strong, successful leader for Sheboygan County. I know he will bring that same dedication and spirit of service to this role as secretary.”
According to a news release from the governor’s office, Payne has overseen two major conservation efforts in Sheboygan County: cleaning up the Sheboygan River and Harbor and purchasing and preserving the Amsterdam Dunes along Lake Michigan.
Payne said in a Tuesday statement that it “is an honor to accept Gov. Evers’ appointment to serve as secretary of the DNR.”
“I have always had a passion for protecting and enhancing our natural resources and am an avid outdoorsman,” Payne continued. “I look forward to working with a strong and diverse team of DNR staff, the (Wisconsin Natural Resources Board) and its many partners and stakeholders to problem-solve, protect and enhance our natural resources for people today and for generations to come.”
Payne’s appointment is subject to approval by the GOP-controlled state Senate — if the body decides to take up his nomination. During Evers’ first term, the Democratic governor often found himself in a stalemate with Republican senators, who declined to make many of his appointments official. Payne, like several other members of the governor’s Cabinet, will be allowed to lead the department even if the Senate doesn’t consider his nomination — though a rejection vote would remove him from the post.
Cole, who was one of Evers’ first Cabinet picks, announced his retirement last month. He came to the agency after serving as commissioner of the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services, and had previously been appointed to the state Natural Resources Board by Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle and Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Evers’ decision to appoint him to head the DNR earned rare bipartisan support.
Payne will start on Jan. 3. His appointment comes days after the conclusion of a long battle over the makeup of the Natural Resources Board, which sets policy for the DNR. Wausau dentist and gun store owner Frederick Prehn announced on Friday that he will resign from the board after refusing to do so for more than a year-and-a-half after his term expired. His continued presence gave Republican appointees a 4-3 majority on the board.