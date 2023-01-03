Tony Evers was sworn in to his second term as Wisconsin governor Tuesday, using his inaugural address to preach a message of renewed bipartisan cooperation among policymakers while simultaneously advocating for issues seen by GOP legislative leaders as non-starters.
Shortly after taking the oath of office for a second time, Evers addressed a crowd of a few hundred gathered under the dome of the state Capitol. He pledged to work with Republican lawmakers to “forge forward, together,” offering a look into his forthcoming proposal for the state’s 2023-25 budget.
“We need generational, transformative improvements as to how we invest in our local communities and keep them safe,” Evers said, reaffirming that increasing state funding for local municipalities will be among his priorities for the state’s next two-year budget. “So, let’s keep working together on a plan. Because while one person alone cannot right the disinvestment local communities have seen over the last decade, together we will.”
The governor also called for further investments in the state’s infrastructure, K-12 schools, health care system and affordable housing initiatives. He added that steps to address the state’s workforce shortage — especially among health care workers — should also be written into the budget.
But, the governor noted, the state needs to take steps to attract businesses and workers to Wisconsin — including overturning the state’s 174-year-old ban on abortion.
“If we want to make sure we can compete for talented workers and businesses against other states, then we ought to start by making sure that when workers and businesses look at relocating to Wisconsin, part of that calculus doesn’t include themselves, their loved ones or their workers being stripped of their reproductive freedom just for moving here,” Evers said.
Restoring abortion access in Wisconsin was a top campaign promise for Evers and Wisconsin Democrats, but they currently have limited options to do so beyond a lawsuit filed in June by Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul seeking to block enforcement of the state’s ban.
Abortion became illegal in Wisconsin just days before the lawsuit was filed, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, its landmark precedent establishing a constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy.
The governor’s emphasis on “the common good that binds us” comes on the heels of his first one-on-one meeting with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in two years. Vos said in a recent interview that he wants to “hit the reset button” rather than rehashing the same arguments between the Republican-led Legislature and Evers during the governor’s first term.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Tuesday afternoon that he is hopeful Republicans will be able to find common ground with the governor on issues like cutting income taxes. LeMahieu recently said he was working on a flat tax proposal to reform the state’s income tax system — which Evers called a “non-starter.”
LeMahieu noted Tuesday, though, that Illinois — a state dominated by Democrats — has a flat income tax system, and expressed optimism that a deal could be worked out.
“It's important to get tax relief to all Wisconsinites,” the majority leader said.
LeMahieu also said he was disappointed Evers chose to focus on issues he called “very partisan” in his inaugural address.
“It was a very interesting speech by the governor,” LeMahieu told reporters. “He talked about working together, but all of his ideas were highly partisan issues that he brought up. I'm not sure how that's actually working together.”
LeMahieu, though, said he was encouraged by a recent one-on-one meeting with Evers, and that he looks forward to continued discussions as budget negotiations unfold.
Later Tuesday, Vos also expressed frustration about the content of Evers’ address. He called the governor’s speech “significantly more partisan” than remarks delivered by lawmakers on both the Senate and Assembly floors, saying it was more like a campaign speech than a policy address.
“We are trying to focus on things where we can find common ground,” Vos said. “And I hope that he will revisit what his priorities are so that we can find a way to get things actually accomplished, rather than a lot of political posturing.”
“Hopefully, we'll be able to put the rhetoric aside and focus on what our priorities really are, which is finding common ground, not throwing red meat to one side or the other,” Vos added.
Vos, for the first time Tuesday, said a flat tax system is “something that I think we should attempt to get in Wisconsin.”
Changes to the state’s tax policies were among three priorities Vos outlined for his caucus for the 2023-24 legislative session, rounding out the list with addressing “learning loss” among K-12 students and “ensuring that we have the ability to be a much more innovative place to do business.”