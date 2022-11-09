Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers won a second term Tuesday, beating back a challenge from Republican construction executive Tim Michels by a 3-point margin.
The Democratic governor, a former educator and statewide superintendent of public instruction, campaigned on restoring abortion access, cutting taxes for middle-class families and boosting funding for the state’s public education system.
Evers, 71, faces another four years of governing with a Republican majority in the Legislature — a relationship plagued with friction during his first term, during which he vetoed hundreds of bills. Evers often bills himself as a “goalie,” swatting away bills passed by GOP lawmakers.
Evers presented his campaign as a defensive operation, noting that his veto authority is effectively the last line of Democratic defense against policies promoted by the Republican legislative majority.
The governor also campaigned on a promise to do everything possible to restore abortion access in Wisconsin. Abortion has been illegal in Wisconsin since a June U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade, the court’s landmark precedent establishing the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
Evers and other Wisconsin Democrats branded the election as a referendum on abortion access. The all-in strategy seemed to work Tuesday.
Michels, 60, ran on a platform that included abolishing the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, implementing universal school choice and reducing crime — though he offered few details on those proposals. Michels called the state’s 1849 ban (which offers an exception only for the life of the woman) an “exact mirror” of his position on abortion, though he later said he would sign a bill allowing exceptions to the state’s abortion ban for cases of rape and incest.
With 92% of the state’s votes counted, Michels conceded shortly after midnight. At that time, Evers led by more than 77,000 votes.
Taking the stage at his election night party at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, Michels thanked his supporters for their hard work, and said, “unfortunately, the math doesn’t add up.”
“I just called Gov. Evers and conceded. I wish the Evers family well,” Michels said. “We love this state with all our hearts, and hope that some of the problems that were identified will be taken very seriously by the Evers administration. Let’s not be in denial, (Milwaukee Public Schools) is broken, we need to back law enforcement.”
Michels praised Wisconsin as “the greatest state in the union.”
“There’s a tremendous work ethic here, great communities to raise a family, and just the most wonderful people on the entire face of the planet,” Michels said.
The construction executive poured in more than $15 million of his own money to fund his effort to unseat Evers. He used his vast fortune and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump to defeat former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun in the GOP primary on Aug. 9, but that formula didn’t translate into a general election win.
The relatively short span of time between Wisconsin’s primary and general elections — just three months — could have hurt Michels. The construction magnate remained unknown to about 15% of registered voters, according to a Marquette University Law School poll released less than a week before the election.
Tuesday’s victory marks the fifth statewide win since 2009 for Evers, who was previously elected to three consecutive terms to head the state Department of Public Instruction.
In 2018, Evers ousted Republican Gov. Scott Walker with a one-point victory. He ran that campaign on promises to expand access to affordable health care, invest in public schools and fund roads projects. The campaign centered on the argument that, after eight years under Walker’s leadership, it was “time for a change.”
During his first four years in office, Evers wrestled with Republicans on budget proposals, came up short in a testy redistricting process settled by the Wisconsin Supreme Court and shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic — perhaps the worst crisis in state history.
During the height of the pandemic, one in seven Wisconsinites was unemployed, with many waiting weeks or months for the state’s overwhelmed unemployment system to process their request for help (the backlog was so severe it eventually led to the resignation of an Evers cabinet secretary). Hospitals became inundated with COVID-19 patients, straining intensive care units across the state and leading to the construction of a field hospital at Wisconsin State Fair Park. And the worst scar of the pandemic: The thousands of deaths tied to the virus in Wisconsin since the disease gripped the country.
Wisconsin finds itself in a different place in November 2022. The state’s unemployment rate is at near historic lows and 99% of jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic have been recovered, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
Going into Wisconsin's next budget negotiation, starting in January, the state has a $5 billion surplus. Evers will have to work with Republican lawmakers — who have rejected his first two budget proposals — to navigate how to spend that money.
Before his time leading DPI, Evers served for eight years at the agency as deputy superintendent of schools. He grew up in Plymouth, and worked as a science teacher, high school principal and district superintendent in Baraboo, Tomah, Oakfield and Verona. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Kathy. They have three adult children and nine grandchildren.