Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday renewed an effort to use portions of the state’s multibillion dollar projected budget surplus for tax cuts for Wisconsinites — a proposal that is likely dead-on-arrival in the GOP-controlled Legislature.
The plan put forth by the governor on Tuesday also includes caps for copayments on insulin and policy tweaks aimed at lowering gas prices. The plan would provide $600 million in tax cuts per year, according to the governor’s office, and builds on a January proposal from Evers that would have invested $1.7 billion of the budget surplus on similar measures. GOP lawmakers rejected that plan from Evers, saying it was a reelection ploy from the governor.
“Our state is in a strong fiscal position, and there is no reason these dollars should sit in state coffers when families need help now,” Evers said in a statement. “We can help lower out-of-pocket costs for Wisconsinites today while providing long-term tax relief and still making sure we have readily available state resources to invest in our priorities in the next state budget.”
The governor, who is facing a tough reelection test in November, announced the plan in Milwaukee. Meanwhile, his Republican opponent, construction magnate Tim Michels, was in Kenosha Tuesday to highlight the aftermath of the riots there following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, two years ago. Michels also participated in a roundtable with law enforcement officers.
Speaking to reporters about Evers’ plan, Michels said, “We know what's going on.”
“Tony Evers knows that today is the two-year anniversary of perhaps his largest failure, and he's trying to cloak it over,” he said. “People aren't going to be fooled by that. People are concerned about the safety of their family and their community and their property. And if you like Tony Evers because of his tax cut, you're going to love me.”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, on Twitter said Evers’ plan was “obviously an attempt to distract from his failed record in Kenosha dealing with the riot.”
“The date isn't a coincidence,” the speaker said. “More politics instead of results from Tony Evers, just like the last 4 years.”
If the plan were to take effect, the governor’s office said it would:
provide a 10% tax cut for single filers earning $100,000 or less and married-joint filers earning $150,000 or less;
increase the income limit for state’s Homestead Credit, which is aimed at helping low-income taxpayers cover property tax payments or rent, to $35,000 per year;
expand eligibility for a tax credit for veterans and their families to those with a disability rating of at least 70% instead of the current 100%;
repeal Wisconsin’s minimum markup law for vehicle fuel, which has cost drivers an additional 18 to 30 cents per gallon in recent months;
cap the cost-sharing of insulin at $35;
create a “caregiver tax credit” for “qualified expenses incurred by a family caregiver while caring for their loved one”;
and expand an existing credit for Wisconsinites with kids or dependents from 50% matching of the federal credit to 100%, providing $30 million in relief to about 107,000 taxpayers.
Evers’ Tuesday proposal is a scaled-backed measure from the one he introduced in January. For example, the $1.7 billion proposal from earlier this year would have sent a $150 check to each Wisconsin resident and spent almost $750 million on education funding.
Even still, Democratic leaders rallied around the governor’s new plan. Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a statement that Evers “is putting Wisconsinites first with a surplus plan that centers the immediate needs of folks across our state.”
“Our friends and neighbors need support now — we cannot wait,” she continued. “It is time for legislators to act and pass this plan. It’s the right thing to do.”