Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had sharp words Thursday about Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ claim that widespread fraud occurred in Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election.

“I think he is one of the smartest people I’ve ever met, and I think this is one of the dumbest things he has ever said,” Evers said of Vos during a lunch event hosted by WisPolitics.com.

The governor’s comments came a day after Vos met with a group of election conspiracy theorists pushing the speaker and other GOP lawmakers to take on the impossible task of decertifying Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election.

Gov. Tony Evers responds to questions during a WisPolitics luncheon at the Madison Club on Thursday.

“I think there was widespread fraud, and I think we are going to see more and more data that comes out” from the election review being led by GOP-backed attorney Michael Gableman, Vos said after the meeting Wednesday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Vos’ new claims of widespread voter fraud are baseless. Numerous lawsuits, recounts and a nonpartisan audit found no widespread fraud in Wisconsin’s presidential election.

The speaker said after the meeting that he still does not believe lawmakers can decertify the election.

“There are some people who think that the Legislature has a unilateral ability to overturn the election,” he said. “We do not.”

Wisconsin Republicans have worked at a fever pitch to change the state’s election laws following the 2020 presidential election. That work, which has been met with ire from Democrats and some Republicans, has only increased the partisanship in battleground Wisconsin.

On Thursday, Evers referred to the GOP’s response to the 2020 election as “repugnant.” Evers has vetoed a slate of election-related bills over the last several months. Additional vetoes are expected on bills lawmakers approved last month.

“That’s not leadership,” Evers said of the speaker’s claims of fraud. “We want people, eligible people, to vote.”

He said GOP lawmakers were “wrong” to “ratchet up the false narrative” that there was widespread fraud in the election.

With just over seven months to go until he appears on the ballot again, Evers said he wants to “have an election about the issues.” Peddling claims of voter fraud, Evers said, is not a real issue.

