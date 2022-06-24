Republicans “have become the gatekeepers to women’s health, and they’ve closed the door,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, said Friday.
In an interview with the Cap Times, Evers pledged to explore every avenue to restore abortion access in Wisconsin. He shared his hopes for federal action, and urged voters who support abortion rights not to feel defeated by Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
The court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Mississippi rendered virtually all abortions illegal in Wisconsin and 20 other states. Wisconsin has had a criminal abortion ban on the books since 1849, which had been unenforceable since 1973 under the Supreme Court’s Roe decision.
“It’s a godawful day … people will remember this day for a long, long time,” Evers said hours after the ruling.
But while the governor pledged to do everything in his power to protect abortion access in Wisconsin, he could not offer specifics on executive actions he might take. He said his administration is “looking at every possibility.”
“We're turning over every stone we can,” Evers said. “This is a horrible, horrible situation.”
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said in an earlier statement on Friday that the state Department of Justice is "reviewing today’s decision and will be providing further information about how we intend to move forward next week."
Leaving Wisconsin is ‘not the answer’
Evers also said Friday that he would like to see the Biden administration to take steps to bolster abortion access in the U.S., including allowing Medicaid to cover abortion services outside of a patient’s home state.
The governor said his administration will look for ways for the Department of Health Services and other state agencies to help cover the costs of an abortion for women who travel out of state to access abortion services.
In a statement issued Friday afternoon, DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said the agency “will work with our partners across the state to help Wisconsinites understand the implications of this decision.”
Currently, Wisconsinites with coverage through Medicaid can only receive care out of state in emergencies, if someone would be endangered if treatment were postponed or if treatment is pre-approved, according to DHS.
Medicaid covers abortions in Wisconsin if it is deemed medically necessary to save the life of the woman, if continuing the pregnancy will cause grave damage to the mother’s physical health, or if the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest and law enforcement agencies have been notified, per DHS.
Even still, Evers said, “women shouldn't have to go out of state to make decisions on their own reproductive health care.”
“Am I glad that we're getting some help across the borders (in Illinois and Minnesota)? Yes, but that's not the answer,” Evers said.
On Friday, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin (PPWI) stopped providing abortions, pending clarification of enforcement of the state’s ban. Officials with the organization told reporters they would work with patients to direct them to clinics in other states and help line up travel funds for those in need.
“When Roe v. Wade was struck down this morning, we had patients in our waiting rooms,” PPWI president and CEO Tanya Atkinson told reporters.
PPWI medical director Dr. Kathy King said the organization — which operates three clinics that, until Friday, provided abortions, in Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan — had about 70 patients scheduled to obtain abortions on Friday and Saturday. Four of them were able to be seen by physicians on Friday before the Dobbs decision was issued, King said.
“Today’s decision … is both terrifying and truly heartbreaking,” King said. “Today, I had to look people in the eye and turn them away when they were seeking abortions.”
Under Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban, doctors who perform abortions can be found guilty of a felony punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. The law includes exceptions for an abortion that is deemed medically necessary to save the mother's life, but does not make exceptions for cases of rape, incest or the mother’s physical or mental health. It was amended in 1985 (post-Roe) to apply only to physicians, and not women seeking abortions.
Earlier this week, Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders swiftly rejected Evers’ call to repeal the state's abortion ban. The governor signed an executive order earlier this month calling a legislative special session to repeal the ban.
GOP legislative leaders gaveled in and adjourned in a matter of seconds on Wednesday, just as they have done for every previous special session the governor has called.
“Speaker (Robin) Vos and Leader (Devin) LeMahieu, they're the ones that now control women's health. Women now in Wisconsin are second class citizens,” Evers said. “I’m sure they don't like it. I sure the hell don't like it. But we know who the actors are that caused this to happen. And we just cannot give up, and if we give up, then shame on us.”
‘Winning hearts and minds’
Both Vos and LeMahieu lauded the court’s ruling.
“This is a massive victory for the sanctity of life in our nation,” LeMahieu said in a statement. “The Supreme Court’s long-awaited decision restores lawmaking authority to the states and finally gives Wisconsin voters a voice in how they want to protect the most vulnerable.”
“Safeguarding the lives of unborn children shouldn’t be controversial,” Vos said in a statement. “Today’s decision reaffirms their lives are precious and worthy of protection.”
The GOP candidates vying for the chance to challenge Evers on the ballot in November also praised the decision.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch was the first candidate to launch a statewide television ad discussing the decision. In an ad released late Friday afternoon, the GOP gubernatorial candidate says she knows “life begins at conception and must be cherished and protected.”
“As your lieutenant governor, I stood with Scott Walker to defund Planned Parenthood. After 50 years of our conservative activism, Roe v. Wade has finally been overturned. Now, our fight to save unborn babies moves to Madison,” Kleefisch says in the 30-second spot.
In a statement, GOP gubernatorial candidate and construction magnate Tim Michels said “it is important that we continue to compassionately work on winning hearts and minds.”
Wisconsinites “should not demonize” supporters of abortion access, “but rather redouble our efforts to show how they can provide a high quality of life for their children,” Michels said.
Groups opposed to abortion echoed those sentiments.
“Pro-life advocates have worked tirelessly for decades to protect preborn life from abortion, and today we are overwhelmed with joy to witness Roe v. Wade being overturned. But our work does not end here,” said Wisconsin Right to Life executive director Heather Weininger in a statement.
“We must continue to fight for our state statute to remain unchanged, and we must demand that it be enforced. We must work even harder to advocate for mothers facing unexpected or challenging pregnancies, and provide more life-affirming resources so that intentionally ending the life of a preborn child becomes an unthinkable option.”
Evers encouraged district attorneys across the state not to enforce the state’s abortion ban. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said in a statement Friday after the ruling was released that he will not prosecute women seeking abortions or providers for performing them.
“Every day the Dane County District Attorney’s Office works tirelessly fighting for women whose bodies and privacy have been violated,” Ozanne’s statement read. “As your district attorney, I have no intention of ever stopping that important work.”
“If voters want a district attorney who prosecutes women for seeking an abortion or licensed providers who are acting in the best interest of their patients, they will need to elect someone else,” he added.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm also on Friday said he would not enforce the ban.
The governor praised the decisions from Ozanne and Chisholm in his interview with the Cap Times.
“God bless them,” he said.