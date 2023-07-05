Gov. Tony Evers partially vetoed an effort to cut state income taxes Wednesday, criticizing the Republican-authored proposal for prioritizing Wisconsin’s highest earners over middle-class families.
The partial veto was one of 51 the Democratic governor made to a GOP-authored biennial budget bill. The budget proposal was passed along party lines by the Legislature last week.
Under the Republican-authored bill, Wisconsin would have gone from four income tax brackets to three. All three brackets would have seen a rate decrease. Instead, Evers’ veto keeps the state at four income tax brackets and eliminates a rate cut for the top two brackets.
Under the Republican proposal, the state’s top tax rate would have been reduced from 7.65% to 6.5%. The second bracket highest bracket would have been combined with the third bracket, amounting to a cut of 5.3% to 4.4%. GOP lawmakers billed their tax cut plan as a way to make the state more competitive with neighboring states, all of whom — with the exception of Minnesota — have a lower top tax rate, and to attract people and families to Wisconsin.
Evers rejected that argument, saying before he signed the bill that he “was disappointed that Republicans chose to reject my middle class tax cut, which would have provided $1.2 billion in tax relief.”
“But using my broad veto authority, I'm doing what I can to ensure that tax relief goes to working families who need help affording rising costs, not the wealthiest taxpayers in Wisconsin,” Evers said.
Under the budget bill, which was signed into law Wednesday, individuals earning less than about $25,000 a year and married joint filers earning less than about $34,000 will see an income tax cut.
State Sen. Eric Wimberger, R-Green Bay, a member of the GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee that assembled most of the budget, said Evers’ veto will reduce the state income tax cut by $2.7 billion.
“It’s disappointing to see that he used his powerful veto pen to slash over half of our proposed tax cuts,” Wimberger said. The Republican plan would have resulted in about $3.5 billion in income tax cuts.
The governor’s partial veto of the GOP tax plan also drew ire from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, whom he sparred with throughout the budget process.
“Vetoing tax cuts on the top two brackets provides hardly any tax relief for truly middle-class families,” Vos said in a statement. “His decision also creates another economic disadvantage for Wisconsin, leaving our top bracket higher than most of our neighboring states, including Illinois.”