Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday led a group of 17 governors in calling for Congress to pass legislation codifying a legal right to access abortion.
The letter, signed only by Democratic governors, comes in response to a leaked draft opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn its ruling in Roe v. Wade and its subsequent ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey — which, together, established that a woman has a constitutional right to end a pregnancy before the fetus is viable outside the womb.
Politico first reported on the draft, written by Justice Samuel Alito, late Monday night.
"We write today to urge you to take immediate action to protect reproductive rights across the nation," the governors wrote in a letter to congressional leaders. "It is imperative that Congress acts swiftly to ensure that all Americans continue to have meaningful access to reproductive healthcare and abortion."
The letter notes that, if the court rules to overturn Roe, abortion access would be limited in many states and would be criminalized in some.
Wisconsin is one of nine states with pre-Roe bans on the books. Its 1849 law banning abortion has been unenforceable since the court's 1974 Roe ruling.
An additional 13 states have passed post-Roe bans that would take effect if the ruling is overturned.
Under Wisconsin's ban, doctors who perform abortions can be found guilty of a class H felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. It includes exceptions for an abortion that is deemed medically necessary to save the mother's life, but does not make exceptions for cases of rape, incest or the mother's physical or mental health. The ban was amended in 1985 (post-Roe) to apply penalties to physicians but not to women who seek abortions.
Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has said he would not use any state resources to enforce the state's ban. It would be up to local law enforcement to enforce it (or not), and legal experts agree the issue would likely end up being resolved by the courts.
"Overturning Roe will turn back the clock on reproductive health, and Congress must immediately take action to ensure that our nation does not go backward and that the rights of all Americans to access reproductive healthcare and abortion continue to be protected," the governors wrote.
The Republican candidates vying for the opportunity to challenge Evers in November are united in their opposition to legal abortion.
"It’s about time!" former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch tweeted in response to the initial report.
"I pray this is true," businessman Kevin Nicholson tweeted.
Republican gubernatorial candidate and businessman Tim Michels tweeted that he and his wife have “long worked for and prayed for this moment.”
“As governor, I will always work to protect the unborn, while working to win hearts and minds,” Michels wrote.
"I hope this true, the sanctity of life should never be questioned," tweeted state Rep. Timothy Ramthun.
The draft opinion — which, according to Politico, had the support of four of the court's other Republican-appointed justices (Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett) — would come in response to a case challenging a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks. That's about nine weeks before most experts estimate fetal viability.
A federal appeals court struck down the Mississippi law on the grounds that it violated the right to an abortion before fetal viability established under Roe and subsequent rulings. Mississippi appealed that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The court's final opinion is expected to come in June.