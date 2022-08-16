Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday the allocation of $10 million for a new grant program to help fund replacement or treatment of contaminated private water wells in the state.
The new grants expand on an existing program but make “critical updates” to expand eligibility so more Wisconsinites can access the funds, the governor’s office said, adding that the $10 million could help clean up as many as 1,000 wells in the state.
“Every Wisconsinite deserves access to clean, safe water,” Evers said in a statement. “Unfortunately, too many families across our state know firsthand how it feels to turn on the tap and not be able to trust what comes out, and many have had to rely on plastic water bottles for drinking water.”
Lawmakers included $2 million in funding for the existing Well Compensation Grant Program in the state’s most recent budget. However, they did not eliminate certain eligibility requirements that prevent some Wisconsinites from accessing the funds.
The governor’s office said Tuesday that it moved to remove some of those requirements, including:
eliminating a requirement that nitrate-contaminated wells are only eligible for a grant if they are a water supply for livestock;
lowering the nitrate threshold for contaminated wells from 40 parts per million to 10 parts per million;
lowering the arsenic standard for contaminated wells from 50 parts per billion to 10 parts per billion, in line with federal drinking water standards;
increasing income limits for grants from $65,000 per family to $100,000 per family;
and making owners of contaminated non-community wells (churches, restaurants and small businesses) eligible for the grants, among other things.
“This money will be available to private well owners who need help dealing with contaminated groundwater, and DNR is excited to offer this assistance,” DNR Secretary Preston Cole said in a statement.