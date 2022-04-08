Gov. Tony Evers on Friday codified a plan to close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, Wisconsin’s troubled juvenile correctional facilities, which includes as much as $42 million in additional funding to build a replacement facility in Milwaukee County.
The legislation now bearing Evers’ signature was unanimously approved by both chambers of the Legislature in February. Heading into the sunset of the state’s legislative session, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, expressed doubts that the plan would be approved.
However, in a last-minute decision, the resolution came to the floor late on what was likely the final floor day of the year in the Assembly. Prior to passing the Assembly, the state Senate had approved the plan 33-0.
The Legislature voted unanimously to shutter Lincoln Hills, located near Wausau, in 2018. But prior to February, lawmakers had not fully funded plans to build replacement facilities, so the juvenile correctional facility continued to operate despite widespread criticism.
Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake have been embroiled in legal battles in recent years, accruing more than $25 million in legal fees and settlements with residents, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
“For years, legislators have been talking about closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake as a juvenile facility while simultaneously delaying and obstructing plans to do so,” Evers said in a statement. “I am glad to be finally signing this bill today that will ensure we can move our kids out of Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake safely and responsibly by providing the funding needed to move forward on a (new) facility in Milwaukee County.”
He continued: “By doing so, these kids will be closer to home, their families and their support networks, so we can set them up for better success both while they are in our care and when they re-enter our communities.”