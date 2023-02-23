Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl died Thursday. He was 86.
Earl served as the state’s 41st governor from 1983 to 1987. He suffered a stroke last weekend and spent the past few days in the hospital. He “passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones” on Thursday morning, Gov. Tony Evers’ office said in a statement.
The United States and Wisconsin flags will be flown at half-staff until March 3, and again on the date of Earl’s celebration of life, Evers’ office said.
In a statement, Earl’s family shared their gratitude for the care the former governor received at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and for the “love and support” they received from others.
“Our dad would have been honored by the outpouring of gratitude expressed by all. He would encourage anyone he knew to actively engage in positive change,” Earl’s daughters Julia, Anne, Maggie and Kitty said in a statement.
Earl, a Democrat, served as governor from 1983 to 1987. Prior to that, he served in the state Assembly, including two years as majority leader. In the mid- to late 1970s, Earl headed the state Department of Administration and the state Department of Natural Resources, serving under the administrations of Govs. Patrick Lucey, Martin Schreiber and Lee Dreyfus.
Anthony Scully Earl was born in St. Ignace, Michigan, on April 12, 1936. A Navy veteran, Earl graduated from Michigan State University and the University of Chicago Law School. He served as an assistant district attorney in Marathon County from 1965 to 1966 and as Wausau city attorney from 1966 to 1969.
“A formidable leader and public servant, trusted colleague and mentor, and a good and loyal friend, Tony was well-liked and respected by so many,” Evers said in a statement. “Tony was always a staunch defender of our state’s proud traditions, including conservation, and his passing is a significant loss for our state and for all who had the fortune of meeting and serving with him. His wisdom and wit will be well missed.”
A statement from Evers’ office noted Earl was known “for pursuing pragmatic policy solutions with comity and respect despite party affiliation, his passion for and commitment to good governance, his leadership in promoting diversity and inclusion, especially for LGBTQ Wisconsinites, women, and communities of color, and being an outspoken critic of polarization and money in politics.”
In 2019, the Peshtigo River State Forest was renamed the “Governor Earl Peshtigo River State Forest.”
Former Ambassador to Norway Tom Loftus, who served as Assembly speaker when Earl was governor, described Earl in an interview as “a rare politician — self-deprecating with a wit that was not biting.” Earl was a gracious winner, Loftus said.
Loftus first met Earl in 1973. In 1975, Loftus was assistant to Assembly Speaker Norman Anderson, and Earl’s office as majority leader was next door. The two saw each other every day the Legislature was in session and became friends, Loftus said. In 1981, as Assembly speaker, Loftus introduced Earl at his gubernatorial campaign announcement, and the two frequently campaigned together.
Earl defeated Republican Terry Kohler in the 1982 gubernatorial election, and was ousted by Republican Tommy Thompson in 1986.
“It was a heady time of important things that needed to be done, and (we had) a governor and leaders (Tim Cullen was the Senate majority leader) who knew how to round up the votes to get them done,” Loftus said.
As governor, Earl was met with a billion-dollar budget deficit, which he and the Democratic-led Legislature addressed by implementing a temporary income tax surcharge and permanently enshrining the state’s sales tax.
Other significant legislative efforts under Earl’s tenure were marital property reform (making Wisconsin a community property state) and establishing a “comparable worth” program designed to address historic pay discrimination against women working in state government, Loftus said.
Earl “often said, ‘good government is good politics,’” Loftus recalled.
“He had the first part right, and his four years was a time of good government. Civility between the Republicans and Democrats, and a lot of joy of just being around Tony for many,” Loftus said.
Asked if there was anything else he’d like to share, Loftus replied, “Just one more beer with Tony.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, in a statement recalled fondly his time volunteering for Earl’s first campaign for governor. Pocan said he was in high school at the time, adding that his work for the campaign was “where I cut my teeth in state politics as a young Democrat.”
“From the first day I met him, he was always the most gracious person, with the goal of cultivating a Democratic bench for the future,” Pocan said. “Politics was never personal to him, and I’ve taken that lesson to heart. I will miss him. My thoughts are with his family today.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin remembered Earl as “a mentor and a friend.”
“From my time as his intern, through his later years, Gov. Earl was always a shining example of what is good about government and the good that government can do, working with Republicans and Democrats to deliver for Wisconsinites and always putting people over politics,” Baldwin said in a statement. “Gov. Earl represented the best of the Wisconsin tradition, fighting for working families, advocating for the responsible stewardship of our waters, lands, and wildlife, and never wavering on his commitment to do right by his neighbors.”
State Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, praised Earl as a "proud and innovative statesman for Wisconsin" whose work on conservation efforts has left "a lasting legacy for our state." Cowles noted that Earl chaired the commission that signed the Great Lakes Charter in 1985, "leading to the first regional water quality management organization for the Great Lakes states and provinces."
“Gov. Earl was a class act. Several years ago, when he was already showing signs of illness, he took the time to attend the funeral of my friend, former Senate President Mike Ellis. His commitment to respect, regardless of party, the memory of another public servant, despite being ill himself, was just one of the many ways he demonstrated his good character," Cowles said in a statement. "But that was just the type of man who Tony Earl was, and why he was admired."
This story will be updated.