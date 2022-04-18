Tommy Thompson is staying out of this year’s fight for the governor’s mansion, he announced Monday.
The 80-year-old who most recently served as interim president of the UW System said in a statement that he would not pursue a fifth term as governor. Thompson was first elected governor in 1986, and was subsequently reelected three times. He left his post as the state’s chief executive in 2001 after being tapped by former President George W. Bush to lead the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
“Since moving on from my UW post, I have spent the past few weeks talking with — and more importantly, listening to — Wisconsinites all across the state from varying backgrounds and experiences,” Thompson said in a statement. “After much thought and difficult deliberation, I can share with you that I have decided against another race for governor.”
He continued: “This is a very difficult conclusion. After a full life of service and leading and growing businesses, I know I have the vision, drive and vitality to serve another term as governor. Wisconsin needs strong leadership to bridge political divides, care for our most vulnerable, set our economy on a path to succeed in the 21st-century and again make us the shining star of the nation. I would have brought those qualities and commitment as governor.”
Instead, he pledged that he would “continue to investigate how I may otherwise serve. I remain determined to participate in efforts to address the problems that face us all.”
Thompson's entrance to the race would have disrupted an already chaotic Republican primary. Already seeking the nomination are former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Marine veteran and consultant Kevin Nicholson and election conspiracy theorist state Rep. Timothy Ramthun of Campbellsport. Had Thompson — who was elected governor four times — entered the race, it would have created a mad dash to early August’s primary.
The former governor’s decision not to run came after weeks of inching toward getting into the race. Over the winter, while his time with the UW System was winding down, Thompson allies polled voters to assess his viability in the race. More recently, Thompson traveled to Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach resort, to meet with the former president — who currently serves as a kingmaker in the Republican Party.