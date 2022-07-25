Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson on Monday suspended his bid for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate and urged his supporters to back Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the race.
Nelson, who filed to run for the seat held by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson before the 2020 presidential election, said on Twitter that his campaign was strapped for cash and could not continue.
“We ran out of money,” Nelson wrote, adding that while he was dropping out of the race, he was backing Barnes because the lieutenant governor is “the one candidate who is not trying to buy this election.”
The comment from Nelson is a jab against state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, the two other highest-profile Democrats in the race, who have each invested millions of their own money into their campaigns.
“I’m proud to say the progressive vote is consolidated, and the progressive family is one,” Nelson said in a video on Twitter. “Because today I’m endorsing Mandela Barnes for the U.S. Senate, and I would like all my supporters to join us, because Mandela is a good man, a good progressive and he will be a strong nominee this fall.”
Barnes, who has led the race in most polls, could see a boost from Nelson’s endorsement. In a Marquette University Law School poll last month, Barnes was leading the pack with 25% support among Democratic primary voters. Lasry was close behind at 21%, with Godlewski and Nelson trailing at 9% and 7% respectively.
If even just a portion of Nelson supporters shift to Barnes, it could give the lieutenant governor a lead on Lasry that is outside the margin of error.
Nelson has served as Outagamie County executive since April 2011. Prior to that he served three terms in the Assembly.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will square off against Johnson in November’s general election.