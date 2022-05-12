Tim Michels calls for 'dramatic reformation' of elections commission

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels broke from the GOP field this week with a proposal to overhaul — rather than completely abolish — the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
The construction magnate released a set of proposals on Thursday calling for the “dramatic reformation” of the WEC, among other measures. If elected, Michels pledged to call the Legislature into a special session “to fix the election mess and protect the integrity of every single ballot.”
“In my business, we want to take a look at a problem and see what’s going on,” Michels said in a statement. “My plan is a fresh start, and allows us to bring in or bring back people who are ready to get to work to fix our elections, not make the problem worse.”
That approach comes in stark contrast with proposals from his primary opponents, but in alignment with Republican legislative leaders who have been reluctant to support completely eliminating the commission — which was created by Republicans just six years ago.
It also potentially puts Michels at odds with former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who has been leading a taxpayer-funded review of Wisconsin’s 2020 election for nearly a year. The first recommendation listed in Gableman’s interim report delivered to the Legislature in March was to eliminate WEC.
Michels said during a Monday appearance on WTAQ-FM’s “The Regular Joe Show” that he hasn’t read “all” of the 136-page report, but has read summaries of it. Michels noted that he supported Gableman in his 2008 Supreme Court campaign and said he “should keep up what he’s doing.” Gableman will remain under contract at least until lawsuits challenging aspects of his review are resolved.
Michels also discussed his plans for WEC during the radio interview.
“We need somebody that’s gonna bring in (Assembly Speaker) Robin Vos and (Senate Majority Leader) Devin LeMahieu, and even the Democratic leaders, and say, enough of this partisanship bickering. We need to get stuff done because the victim is all the hard-working, tax-paying people of Wisconsin,” Michels said.
“I’ll look at WEC; let’s see what’s going on here. If we can fix it as is, then let’s fix it as is. If it can’t be fixed, we’ll get rid of it. But at Michels Corporation, we just don’t throw something out the window right away because it’s not working. We gotta work hard to fix things.”
Under Michels’ proposal for WEC, all current commissioners and senior staff would be removed from their posts. The positions would be filled within 30 days, and all WEC staff would then be required to reapply for their jobs. No WEC employees who participated “in the issuance of any formal guidance that failed to comply with existing law, as has been determined by the Legislative Audit Bureau,” would not be eligible for rehiring.
All election administration guidance previously issued by the commission would be repealed, and no new guidance could be given until the commission’s reorganization was complete.
Michels said he would require the commission’s executive director to be subject to confirmation by the state Senate. Currently, the commission is led by an administrator who is subject to Senate confirmation. Administrator Meagan Wolfe was unanimously approved for the role by the Republican-led chamber.
Other elements of Michels’ plan include (among other things):
Allowing the governor to remove and replace any election official held in contempt of court for failing to immediately cure or address a polling place violation;
Banning private funding for election administration;
Banning unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes;
Purging dead and inactive voters from voter rolls twice a year;
Requiring every county to designate an election duty judge who would be available on a maximum of 30 minutes’ notice to resolve Election Day complaints; and
Requiring indefinitely confined voters to reapply (with photo ID) for the status.
WEC chair Ann Jacobs, a Democratic appointee, was quick to criticize the proposal.
“This is craziness — it demonstrates a total lack of understanding how elections work. There would be no guidance for elections at all? And no staff? Just an empty office? Who will administer registrations? The WisVote database?” Jacobs tweeted.
“Who are these ‘new appointments’ that will be made in 30 days? Do you think people with understanding of complex database management are a dime a dozen? Do you think they can or will be able to start work right away?” she continued.
The criticism also came from within the GOP.
“Anyone who has been paying attention knows that the Wisconsin Elections Commission cannot be reformed,” said former Lt. Gov. candidate Rebecca Kleefisch in a statement. “It must be abolished.”
Michels is competing against Kleefisch, businessman Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun in the Republican primary.
Kleefisch’s election administration proposal would eliminate WEC and create a new Office of Election Integrity & Public Trust within the state Department of Justice, which would investigate fraud claims and audit elections.
Like Michels, Kleefisch also proposes banning drop boxes and private funding for elections. She would also ban “central count” of absentee ballots (processing all absentee ballots at a central location, rather than doing so at each polling place).
Nicholson also supports banning drop boxes and eliminating WEC. He would also “mandate the counting of all legally requested and legally returned absentee ballots at one statewide location with transparency.”
Ramthun, who for months has peddled false claims about widespread fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, has said he’d like to see WEC thrown out and oversight of elections handed to the secretary of state, a partisan elected position.
Several recounts, lawsuits and a nonpartisan audit confirmed that Biden won the state in 2020 by about 20,000 votes and that there was no widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau issued 30 recommendations to WEC following its view of the 2020 election, many related to guidance the commission administered during the pandemic.
A Marquette University Law School poll released late last month found that 46% of Republican voters are undecided on their choice for the August primary.
Kleefisch led the pack, at 32%. Nicholson was the choice of 10% of GOP voters, and Ramthun was supported by 5%.
The poll did not ask about Michels, who had not yet launched his campaign when it was conducted.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 8.