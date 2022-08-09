Construction magnate Tim Michels on Tuesday secured the Republican nomination for Wisconsin governor — a feat that cost him millions of dollars of his personal wealth and sets up a matchup against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.
Michels, who entered the Republican race for governor in late April, used his vast fortune to close the gap on, and eventually overcome, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Kleefisch, who had campaigned for months before Michels joined the race, served alongside former Gov. Scott Walker for eight years. The pair made history in 2012 by surviving a recall election.
Ultimately, though, Michels' victory highlights primary voters’ at least partial rejection of the state’s “establishment” Republicans. Michels, who campaigned as an outsider despite having sought statewide office in 2004, was among those urging delegates at the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s convention in May to vote against endorsing a candidate. That effort was successful, with Kleefisch coming up just shy of the votes needed to receive the endorsement.
“Thanks to you, we took on the Madison establishment and won,” Michels told supporters in Waukesha. “Tonight we celebrate, but then, first thing tomorrow, let’s get to work.”
He told supporters that “help is on the way” and he will prioritize working families in Wisconsin.
“All we’ve won is the opportunity, for the next 91 days, to work even harder,” Michels said. “Because we’ve got to beat Tony Evers.”
Since getting into the race, Michels has campaigned on “election integrity,” crime reduction and “education reform” as his top priorities. While details about how he wants to address those issues have been few and far between, he has pledged to dissolve the Wisconsin Elections Commission and implement universal school choice in the state.
He has also leaned heavily on his background as a veteran and a business executive. His time running his construction company, Michels Corporation, appeared to play a role in earning him the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
Trump’s endorsement, alongside that of former Gov. Tommy Thompson, created a patchwork of high-profile supporters for Michels. The former president campaigned alongside Michels in Waukesha last week, calling him “the real deal.”
Michels said the two bonded over building things.
“He bores through earth, he bores through mountains,” Trump said during the Waukesha rally, adding that the two discussed construction more than politics when Michels traveled to Mar-a-Lago last spring. “I love construction. … He’s big. He’s big-time, is the point. This is big stuff, the biggest in the world at what he does. Tim is a tremendously successful builder and runs the largest construction company in your state.”
“As your governor, Tim will crack down on violent crime — he won't play games,” Trump continued. “He will fight to lower soaring energy costs, create jobs and guarantee free and fair elections,” Trump said. “Tim will always defend your Second Amendment and he’ll ensure that Wisconsin never closes schools or locks down businesses ever again.”
The fight between Michels and Kleefisch highlighted emerging tensions within the state GOP. Kleefisch had the support of Walker and more than 50 state lawmakers, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu. She was also backed by the state’s largest business lobby, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, along with law enforcement organizations including the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police and the Milwaukee Police Association.
Kleefisch also had support from high-profile national conservatives including former Vice President Mike Pence, Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Ted Cruz and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The former lieutenant governor ran a campaign grounded in her extensive Republican record, touting her credentials as the “only proven conservative reformer” in the primary field.
She campaigned tirelessly through the final days of the race, holding events in all of the state’s major media markets.
“I couldn't be more grateful,” Kleefisch told supporters gathered in Oconomowoc on Tuesday night. “I honestly feel that this team, you all left it all on the field. … I have never seen a harder working, more dedicated team of activists than the one here tonight.”
Kleefisch announced around 10:30 p.m. that she had conceded the race to Michels.
With 80% of results in, Michels led by about 25,000 votes.
“I urge you all to stay in the fight, because the fight now is truly against Tony Evers and liberals who want to take away our way of life. And I honestly still believe that hard work does still matter, particularly in our local races,” Kleefisch said. "And I see so many of you who have just fought battles after battles after battles — school board, county board, town council, judgeships — you guys have fought, you guys have won. Let's keep winning and let's beat Tony Evers.”
Michels will now pivot from attacking his Republican opponent to a 90-day sprint against Evers. Joining him on the trail will be state Sen. Roger Roth, of Appleton, who won the party’s lieutenant governor primary.
“After a scorched earth primary that’s seen constant attacks and a dizzying race to the radical right, the Republican Party has chosen the most extreme and divisive nominee possible, one that will tell Donald Trump anything just to keep his endorsement,” Evers campaign manager Cassi Fenili said in a statement. “From abortion and voting rights, to gun safety and public education — Tim Michels has staked out the most extreme positions possible, with the goal of dividing our state and pitting neighbors against one another.”
Michels fired back at Evers in his speech Tuesday night, saying “we’re going to make (Evers) an unessential worker come November.”
A Marquette University Law school poll from June found Evers leading Michels 48% to 41% in a head-to-head matchup. But with Michels having spent millions of dollars since that poll and his name recognition growing, that margin will likely narrow before November.
The general election will take place Nov. 8.