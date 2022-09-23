Wisconsin construction magnate Tim Michels has softened his stance on abortion policy — something the Republican gubernatorial candidate said earlier this month he wouldn’t do.
On Friday, Michels, who is challenging Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, told conservative talk radio host Dan O’Donnell he would sign an abortion ban into law that includes exceptions for cases of rape and incest. This would provide more exceptions than the state’s current 173-year-old ban allows.
“If you’re elected governor and the presumably Republican Legislature hands you a bill that says, ‘We are banning abortion in Wisconsin, but there will be exceptions for rape or incest,’ would you sign it?” O’Donnell asked Michels.
“Yes, I would sign that bill,” Michels responded. “I am pro-life and make no apologies for that. But I also understand that this is a representative democracy and if the people, in this case the Legislature, brought a bill before me, as you just stated, I would sign that.”
The Michels campaign said the candidate's answer does not reflect a change in his personal views on the issue.
'Too radical'
At a recent campaign event, Michels was recorded telling supporters he was facing pressure to adjust his position, according to audio shared earlier this month by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. During the event, Michels said he’d been getting “hammered” on the issue by Evers’ campaign, which has aired a series of ads declaring Michels’ position “too radical.”
“You'd be amazed at the people that have called me up. I won't give you their names, but you you know their names, that said, 'Tim you have to soften your stance on abortion. You need to be for the exception of rape and incest as well,’” Michels said. “I’m principled. My wife and I … (are) pro-life because of our faith.”
Michels said he supports an exception when a mother’s life is in danger — a point on which he “evolved over the years because I saw how important my wife was, being a mom to our other two children, before our third was born.”
“But I’m not going to soften my stance on abortion,” he said in the recorded remarks.
The recorded comments came months after the Republican candidate said during an interview on WISN-TV’s “Upfront” that Wisconsin’s existing ban is an “exact mirror” of his position.
When asked during the June WISN interview to confirm he wouldn’t support exceptions for rape or incest, Michels said, “That’s correct.”
That exchange is included in one of the Evers campaign’s ads declaring Michels to be a “divisive radical.”
In a statement issued Friday, Michels campaign spokesperson Anna Kelly called Evers "extreme" on the issue of abortion, noting that the governor has rejected a number of Republican efforts to restrict abortion access and increase funding for crisis pregnancy centers.
Michels’ staunch anti-abortion stance was previously noted during his 2004 U.S. Senate campaign, during which, on several candidate questionnaires, he said he would not support any exceptions — including in cases of rape or incest and, at the time, even if the mother’s life was in danger.
Democrats respond
Abortion has become a centerpiece of Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade, its landmark precedent guaranteeing the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. When the court’s order in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization came down in June, Wisconsin’s 1849 ban on abortion once again took effect.
In a statement on Friday, the Evers campaign called Michels’ shift a “dishonest attempt to hide his radical views on abortion.”
“Last minute lies to save a flailing campaign aren’t going to fool Wisconsinites,” said Kayla Anderson, an Evers spokesperson.
Evers and Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who both oppose the ban, have campaigned on restoring access to abortion in Wisconsin. They have also made several attempts to overturn the ban in Wisconsin, only to have Republican lawmakers swat them away.
In June, Evers called a special session of the Legislature to repeal the ban. Republican lawmakers gaveled in and out of that session in seconds, saying before the session that it was “another blatantly political special session call from this partisan governor.”
Evers and Kaul then filed a lawsuit in June seeking to overturn Wisconsin’s abortion ban. The lawsuit contends that a series of abortion restrictions passed by Republicans over the last several decades supersedes the state ban, which has been on the books since 1849 but was unenforceable for nearly 50 years under Roe.
On Wednesday, Evers announced a new effort to repeal the ban, calling on lawmakers to vote on a proposal to allow voters to introduce statewide referendums. He signed an executive order calling the Legislature into a special session to take up a proposed constitutional amendment allowing voters to engage in a direct ballot initiative — a process by which voters can act outside of the Legislature to vote on proposed laws and constitutional amendments or repeal existing legislation.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, accused Evers of pushing the issue of abortion in an effort to ignore “his failure to address rising crime and runaway inflation caused by his liberal DC allies.” Lawmakers will likely once again gavel in and out of the special session, as they did in June.
A Marquette University Law School poll released last week found that 61% of Wisconsin voters oppose the Dobbs decision, while 30% support it. According to the same poll, 83% of voters believe abortion should be allowed in cases of rape or incest, while 10% say it should not.