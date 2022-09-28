Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels invested millions more of his own money into his campaign between July 26 and the end of August, according to recent campaign finance filings.
During that 37-day period, Michels gave his campaign another $5 million and raised just $430,000 from supporters. The construction magnate, who has relied on his vast fortune to fuel his campaign since entering the race in late April, has invested more than $15 million into his bid to unseat incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels had just shy of $1.2 million in his campaign account at the end of last month.
Evers, on the other hand, continues to raise millions of dollars from supporters. During the same 37-day period, the governor raised over $4.5 million. Almost $3 million of that came from individuals, with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin giving Evers almost $1.6 million.
“This latest report shows our grassroot supporters are fired up and ready to win in November,” Evers’ campaign manager, Cassie Fenili, said in a statement. “Gov. Evers knows Wisconsinites want common sense solutions to the issues facing our state, and our fundraising report shows that.”
Evers has raised more than $25 million since January 2021 and finished August with almost $6.2 million in the bank.
Incumbent Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul also maintained a significant fundraising advantage over his Republican challenger, Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney.
Kaul reported raising $480,000 between July 26 and Aug. 31. About $340,000 of that came from individuals, with the state Democratic Party pitching in the rest. Since the start of 2022, Kaul has raised more than $1.8 million, and finished August with over $2.2 million in the bank.
His campaign manager, Sandra Milkie, said in a statement that Kaul’s fundraising efforts show “Wisconsinites are fired up to re-elect” the attorney general.
“AG Kaul has broad support across the state, and we look forward to continuing to put these resources to work communicating about AG Kaul’s record of fighting crime, delivering results for Wisconsinites and protecting our freedoms,” she said.
Toney brought in just shy of $137,000 during the same 37-day period. Since the start of 2022, he’s raised about $250,000. He finished August with $120,000 in his campaign account.
Evers and Michels, and Kaul and Toney will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.