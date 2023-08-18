The Dane County Board will start to seek nominations after three board members resigned this week.
Olivia Xistris-Songpanya of District 13 resigned on Tuesday and Mike Bare and Alex Joers, of Districts 9 and 32, announced their resignations on Friday. Bare and Joers also serve in the state Legislature.
The three did not explain the reasons for leaving the board in a joint statement they issued Friday. The Cap Times has not yet been able to reach them for interviews.
The County Board has 37 publicly elected members, called supervisors.
Xistris-Songpanya joined the County Board in 2022 after running unopposed in District 13, which includes much of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus area.
“I am so thankful to have served District 13 and Dane County,” Xistris-Songpanya said in the written statement. “I am proud to have helped colleagues pass plans for a new county jail, a nearly decade long project in the works, and pass a resolution to make Dane County a sanctuary county for the trans community, facilitate a $10,000 youth equity grant awarded to Dane Arts, and so much more.”
Joers was elected to the County Board in 2020 and to the Wisconsin state Assembly in 2022.
“I was proud to have made a difference whether it was in public health, sustainability, or community safety,” Joers said in the statement Friday.
Bare, who was an aide for former U.S. Senator Russ Feingold, was elected to the County Board in 2020 and to the state Assembly last year. Bare pointed to helping county workers access COVID-19 benefits and helping to craft a resolution to create the county’s Eviction Defense Program as highlights of his time on the County Board.
The vacant seats will be filled temporarily until the April 2, 2024 election. The County Board will act on confirming the temporary appointees at its regular meeting on Sept. 21.
People interested in filling the seats must submit a Declaration of Candidacy and appointment papers with at least 25 signatures of electors from the district they are seeking to represent to the County Clerk’s office by the end of the business day on Sept. 1.
Public hearings will be held for each vacant seat.
The hearing for District 9 will be on Sept. 6 at the west-side Hampton Inn and Suites; the hearing for District 32 will also be on Sept. 6 at the Hyatt Place on 846 Liberty Drive in Verona; and the hearing for District 13 will be on Sept. 7 at Union South.
“I greatly appreciate the leadership these supervisors brought to the Board,” Dane County Board Chair Patrick Miles said in the prepared statement. “I wish them the best in their future endeavors.”