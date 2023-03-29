This Wisconsin Supreme Court race is 174 years in the making

When Gov. Nelson Dewey signed a law banning abortion on March 31, 1849, women and people of color couldn’t vote, slavery was legal and Wisconsin had been a state for less than a year.
Nearly 174 years to the day later, a statewide election could determine whether that law — which makes no exceptions for cases of rape, incest or the health of the mother — can be enforced today.
Wisconsin’s April 4 state Supreme Court election pits liberal Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz against conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly. A Protasiewicz win would give liberal justices a majority on the court for the first time since 2008.
Such an ideological shift would open the doors to legal challenges on any number of decisions — from union rights to redistricting — but much as it was in November 2022, the future of abortion access in the state is at the forefront of this campaign.
Most statewide Democratic candidates in Wisconsin found success in elevating abortion as a campaign issue in the 2022 midterm election, five months after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The ruling ended the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy and activated Wisconsin’s abortion ban, which had been unenforceable under the court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
A little more than nine months after the Dobbs decision, political observers throughout the country are watching Wisconsin for a number of reasons, chief among them to see whether abortion will still push voters to the polls — and whether the issue will continue to benefit candidates who support abortion rights.
Days after the Dobbs ruling, Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul — both Democrats — filed a lawsuit arguing that a series of abortion restrictions passed by Republicans over the last several decades supersedes the 1849 ban.
While abortion was legal in Wisconsin, elected officials implemented a series of laws limiting access to it.
A 1996 law signed by Republican then-Gov. Tommy Thompson required women seeking abortions to participate in a counseling appointment followed by a 24-hour waiting period.
In 2012, Republican then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a law banning telemedicine abortions — a practice by which women take the required doses for a medication abortion at home, with support from a doctor by webcam — and implemented additional measures designed to ensure women seeking abortions were not coerced. The law required the pills for a medication abortion be given to a woman by the same doctor she saw for her state-mandated counseling appointment.
The following year, Walker signed a bill requiring women to undergo an ultrasound before having an abortion. Women were read a script describing what was on the screen and given the option of viewing it. The same law also included a requirement, later blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court, that abortion providers have admitting privileges at a hospital near their clinic. Two years later, Walker signed a bill banning abortions 20 weeks after probable fertilization.
If Kaul and Evers succeed, the state will return to all of those pre-Dobbs policies.
“The Wisconsin statutes contain two sets of criminal laws (the pre-Roe ban from 1849 and the laws enacted in the decades after Roe) that directly conflict with each other if both are applied to abortion. In these circumstances, it is well settled that the older law cannot be enforced,” Kaul argued in the legal challenge.
“Either it is lawful to provide a pre-viability abortion, or it is not. Either it is lawful to provide an abortion to preserve the mother’s health, or it is not. These are exactly the circumstances where courts hold that the older law may not be enforced — particularly when that law imposes criminal sanctions,” Kaul continued. “Wisconsin abortion providers cannot be held to two sets of diametrically opposed laws, and the Wisconsin people deserve clarity.”
Plaintiffs’ attorneys rejected that claim, writing if the abortion ban “conflicted with later enactments, or was strictly construed to do so, the correct judicial ‘fix’ would not be … a sweeping declaration that the statute is entirely ‘unenforceable as applied to abortions.’”
“In cases where any of Wisconsin’s statutory provisions conflict, courts do not simply void one or more of them; instead, they apply the familiar ‘rule of statutory construction in Wisconsin where two statutes relate to the same subject matter ... that the specific statute controls over the general statute,’” the attorneys continued. “The more specific (statute) would thus govern abortions performed after viability, and the more general (1849 ban) would govern all other abortions.”
Competing philosophies
The winner of the April 4 court race — who will fill the seat being vacated by retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack (who endorsed Kelly on Tuesday after her daughter endorsed Protasiewicz) — is all but certain to play a role in the case’s ultimate resolution, as it is expected to make its way from the Dane County Circuit Court to the state’s high court.
In November — the last time the Marquette University Law School polled on the question — 33% of Wisconsin voters said they supported the decision to overturn Roe, while 55% opposed it. Also in November, 84% of voters said abortion should be legal in the case of rape or incest, while 10% said it should not. In an August Marquette poll, 65% of voters said abortion should be legal in “all or most cases,” while 30% said it should be illegal in all or most cases.
No public polling has been conducted on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, and internal polls show a tight competition. More than half a year past the most recent statewide polling on it, the question heading into April 4 is whether abortion access will once again be a salient election issue.
Protasiewicz has been vocal about her personal views, including her support for abortion rights. Yet she has promised her judicial opinions would be dictated by the law, not her personal values, while Kelly has accused her of making the race more about politics than the judiciary. Kelly has the backing of several prominent anti-abortion groups, but has said those endorsements are based on his judicial philosophy, not any commitment to rule a particular way.
The race has attracted national attention and is on track to more than double the previous record for the most expensive judicial race in American history, with spending totaling $30 million and counting.
A former prosecutor, Protasiewicz, 60, was first elected to serve as a judge in Milwaukee County in April 2014. Kelly, 58, was appointed to the state Supreme Court by former Gov. Walker in 2016 to fill the seat vacated by former Justice David Prosser’s retirement. Kelly campaigned to serve for a full term in 2020 but was defeated by liberal Justice Jill Karofsky. He previously worked as an attorney representing corporate and political clients, including in recent years the Republican Party of Wisconsin and the Republican National Committee.
Asked to describe her judicial philosophy, Protasiewicz said it is that “everybody gets treated fairly” and “there's no thumb on the scale one way or the other.” Kelly described his philosophy as “constitutional conservatism,” meaning that he uses “ the existing law to decide the cases that come before the court, and nothing else.”
'Personal values'
In many ways, the candidates’ messaging mirrors that of the partisan candidates who ran in last fall’s statewide elections: The liberal candidate is dialed in on abortion, while the conservative is focused on crime as it relates to his opponent’s record.
In fact, Protasiewicz has taken a page from Evers’ book by running ads narrated by actress Stockard Channing painting her opponent as an “extremist” who supports the state’s abortion ban.
In a recent interview, Protasiewicz said she could guarantee “100%” that if Kelly is elected, the state’s abortion ban will stay on the books — an argument based on the fact that he’s been endorsed by Wisconsin Right to Life, Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Family Action.
During the candidates’ sole debate on March 21, Protasiewicz argued the Right to Life endorsement came with a “pledge” to champion “pro-life values” — something both Kelly and the organization dispute.
Wisconsin Right to Life’s website states this about its endorsements: “The Wisconsin Right to Life Political Action Committee endorses candidates who have pledged to champion pro-life values and stand with Wisconsin Right to Life’s legislative strategy. In judicial elections, the Wisconsin Right to Life Political Action Committee endorses candidates whose judicial philosophies and values fit with those of Wisconsin Right to Life.”
That line was updated sometime between Feb. 22 and March 7, according to cached versions of the website available through the Wayback Machine. A previous version did not exclude judicial candidates from those who had "pledged to champion pro-life values and stand with Wisconsin Right to Life's legislative strategy."
Asked about those endorsements in a recent interview, Kelly said his conversations with those groups were the same as they are with any voter.
“This is my promise to you,” Kelly said he told potential backers. “I will apply the law to the extent that is consistent with the Constitution without regard to my personal values, or my personal politics. That's it. … They want there to be a continued distinction between the court and the Legislature, and that's why they endorsed me — not because they know how I'm going to rule in a given case.”
Wisconsin Right to Life legislative director Gracie Skogman said in an email that the group is backing Kelly because he “has been unwavering in his defense of the rule of law and the Constitution, as well as his commitment to not legislating from the bench.”
“Judge Janet Protasiewicz has made her support of abortion on demand clear, and is in the pocket of the national abortion lobby," Skogman said.
Protesiewicz is backed by Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Emily’s List. In a recent interview, she said her “personal value” is that “women's reproductive rights are up to a female to make that decision,” but argued that’s not a signal as to how she would rule on a legal challenge.
“I think that everybody knows that anybody running for any type of office has their own personal opinions and their own personal values,” Protasiewicz said. “And the question is, do you want to hide those opinions and those values from the public? Are they entitled to know what your personal feelings are? I mean, we've all got them. So the question is, do we hide them? Or do we let the public know?”
'The rule of law'
Kelly frames the stakes of the race this way: “Will we continue to have the rule of law? Or will we instead have the rule of Janet?”
“The way I see it, there's enough room on the Supreme Court for the Constitution, or for my opponent, but not both,” the former justice said in a recent interview.
Kelly’s first campaign ad (which launched on March 20, nearly two months after Protasiewicz hit the airwaves) features two sheriffs who accuse Protasiewicz of having a “long history of letting dangerous criminals back into our streets” and “directly undermining the work of our officers.”
While Kelly himself has not made abortion a leading issue for his campaign, anti-abortion groups are spending on his behalf. Women Speak Out PAC (associated with Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America) recently announced that its $2 million ad buy in the general election is its largest expenditure on a state Supreme Court race in history. In addition, Wisconsin Family Action is spending $225,000 on a statewide multimedia campaign to benefit Kelly.
“Basically everything we value is at grave risk with the balance of the Wisconsin Supreme Court on the line. Low bail/no bail policies for hardened, repeat criminals; the life of the unborn; parental rights; boys playing in girls’ sports; school choice; and religious freedom are just a few of the issues that will likely find their way before our state’s highest court — significant issues affecting all Wisconsin families,” said Family Action President Julaine Appling in a prepared statement.
Wisconsin Right to Life’s Skogman said the group has “a historic number of volunteers” assisting in efforts to “educate and activate the pro-life base ahead of the election, through direct mail, live phone calls, texting, and social media.”
All the while, the abortion policy debate continues to play out in the Legislature, with Democrats reviving efforts to pass legislation to return Wisconsin to its pre-Dobbs status, and some Republicans introducing legislation to add exceptions for cases of rape and incest to the state’s ban.
State Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, noted in a recent interview that an attempt from Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels to soften his stance on abortion was seemingly unsuccessful last fall. Michels lost to Evers by 90,000 votes — a landslide in the context of recent statewide elections.
“Voters are too smart for this,” Roys said of Republicans' efforts. “They didn't fall for it in November. They're not going to fall for it now.”
Abortion stands apart
What sets abortion apart in this election is the fact that a case is already working its way through the judicial system, effectively destined to come before the state Supreme Court. Most other hot-button issues included in speculation on the race would require a new challenge to be filed.
That includes revisiting the state’s electoral maps, which Protasiewicz has said are “rigged.” The judge said in a recent interview that if she is elected, she expects the maps will come before the case at some point.
“I would anticipate that I would enjoy taking a fresh look at the gerrymandering question,” Protasiewicz said.
Asked about his opponent’s comments about redistricting, Kelly said voting maps are, for the most part, inherently political and should be drawn by the Legislature. The judiciary’s role should be narrowly limited to what the law prescribes, he said, calling Protasiewicz’s comments “unbelievably condescending on top of being unconstitutional.”
For some voters, the election is about playing defense — whether it’s conservative voters seeking to maintain the policy gains they made over the last decade, or liberal voters concerned the state could follow in the footsteps of others on issues such as LGBTQ+ rights.
That’s what prompted Fitchburg’s Brandon Rounds, who, as his drag persona, Bianca Lynn Breeze, is this year’s Miss Gay Wisconsin USofA, to make sure his locally popular drag bingo events include a strong push to encourage attendees to vote.
Rounds said he fears that if the court maintains a conservative majority, the likelihood of Wisconsin enacting and upholding policies other states have pursued such as those banning drag performances or gender-affirming care for minors.
Rounds, who grew up in Boscobel, said his family didn’t always vote, feeling their ballots from small-town Wisconsin wouldn’t make a difference. That changed when he explained the stakes of statewide elections and how a small margin of votes can make a major difference.
“Currently we have a 4-3 conservative Supreme Court and I do fully believe that if we don't do something about it now, that bills will start to appear that are similar to those that are in Tennessee,” Rounds said.
Will 2024 election be an issue?
Academic observers say it’s unclear whether, if the balance of the court flips, other landmark Republican policies — for example, Act 10, voter ID, a ban on absentee ballot drop boxes and a series of limits on the powers of the executive branch — will be revisited.
“The court does have the power to revisit its prior decisions, but courts don't overturn precedent lightly. And often, they have ways of getting to the result they want without having to directly overturn a precedent,” Robert Yablon, a University of Wisconsin-Madison law professor and co-director of the school’s State Democracy Research Initiatives, said in an interview following the Feb. 21 primary election.
A liberal-majority court could revisit and potentially overturn previous rulings, Yablon said, but it’s more likely that it would make more narrow, limited adjustments.
Ryan Owens, an attorney who also teaches at the UW Law School and briefly ran for attorney general as a Republican, agreed: “I think some of these things might be up for grabs, but they're likely to be incremental changes, at least at first. And then of course, we're going to have another (Supreme Court) election not long after this one, so (if the court flips), the window of opportunity for the left or the window of danger for the right … I don't know how long that window is going to be open.”
There’s also a “real possibility,” said UW-Madison professor and Elections Research Center director Barry Burden, that the court will be involved in settling the outcome of the 2024 presidential election in this swing state.
On that question, the candidates disagree.
Protasiewicz said as she speaks with voters throughout the state, she makes it clear that “it is probably likely, even more than likely, maybe even probable that the results of the 2024 presidential election will come before our Supreme Court chamber.” She noted that it was one swing vote — conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn — that resulted in the court rejecting Republican former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the state’s 2020 presidential election.
Asked what role he sees the court playing in the next presidential election, Kelly said, “virtually none.”
“We're there to answer questions of law, and an election is a quintessential political act,” Kelly said. “The requirement, of course, is (that candidates) obey the law as they're campaigning, and that the election be conducted according to the law. But I have no doubt that that will happen. If there is an allegation that there is some act of illegality, then I'm sure that will come to the court and will be addressed according to the law. But other than that, I see no role for the court at all.”
Will momentum continue?
Following the 2022 midterm elections, both Secretary of State (then-state Treasurer) Sarah Godlewski and Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, urged Democrats to seize on the momentum the party built surrounding abortion access.
Godlewski — who runs a political action committee focused on electing candidates who support abortion access — also said Democrats would need to demonstrate progress on the issue rather than taking it for granted as a motivating factor.
“Every election, from here on out, is a referendum on abortion,” Neubauer told the Cap Times in the days following the November 2022 election.
Voters and political observers will look to Wisconsin on April 4 to determine if that holds true.
Jack Kelly contributed to this story.