Claire Stein is one of Madison’s local court stenographers — it’s her job to write everything that everyone says in Dane County Circuit Court Branch 9, which means typing at least 225 words a minute.
It might seem mundane, but to Stein, a Madison native, it’s a “window into other people’s lives.”
What drew her to the career was the stability and a 100% job placement rate after graduation. But she’s become “the guardian of the record,” covering standard run-of-the-mill cases to former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s testimony related to his investigation of the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election.
With a certificate from the National Court Reporters Association, Stein is an expert in stenography and told the Cap Times everything about the job, from the hardest parts down to her favorite case.
Can you tell me a little bit about yourself?
I’m a Madisonian born and raised. I grew up on the east side of Madison, and my family and I still live there. I graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 2013, and then I received an associate degree in court reporting in 2021 from Madison College. I’ve been working as a court stenographer for Dane County Circuit Court Branch 9 since June 2021.
What does your job as a stenographer entail?
I am responsible for taking a word-for-word stenographic record of the court proceedings in my branch. I use my steno machine to write down everything that is said, and who said it. I can write on my steno machine much faster than anyone can type. In order to graduate court reporting school, stenographers must write at 225 words per minute, achieving 95% accuracy for five minutes of dictation. Many people talk faster than 225, reaching upwards of 300 words per minute or more.
You mentioned a steno machine — what’s that?
Steno uses a chorded keyboard; so in comparison, one types the word “splurge” S-P-L-U-R-G-E using seven individual keystrokes on a QWERTY keyboard, whereas on my steno machine, I write “SPLURJ” phonetically in one keystroke by holding down all the keys at the same time. We also use brief forms for common phrases that come up. For example, I can write the phrase “ladies and gentlemen of the jury” in one keystroke by writing “LAERJ.” My steno machine is hooked up to software that converts my steno input into English in real-time. I am also responsible for preparing official transcripts for court proceedings in my branch when requested. Fees associated with producing transcripts are paid directly to me, so it’s essentially like having a built-in side hustle.
How did you become a local court reporter here?
Looking for a new career, I decided to return to school in my late 20s. I was looking for a program that was flexible, preferably online and something that offered more career opportunities than my undergraduate degree. I chose court reporting on a whim. It was a program that was offered totally online, which allowed me to juggle a full-time job and a family during my schooling, and what really caught my eye was one statistic: 100% job placement after graduation. What other program can boast such numbers? And it’s true. Before I even finished school, I had multiple job offers in the Madison area. I accepted a job with Dane County Branch 9, and I’ve been working for Judge Jacob Frost ever since.
What's your favorite part of your job?
Getting a window into other people’s lives and being able to participate in their proverbial “day in court” in a totally neutral and impartial way. I am the guardian of the record — so it is my responsibility to take a verbatim record of whatever happened during a court proceeding that is available for future use by the public, attorneys or other courts. As the guardian of the record, I might have to stop and ask someone to slow down, repeat what they said or to spell something in order to ensure that I am making the most accurate record possible. No day is ever the same for me, and I get to hear from people from all walks of life regarding a myriad of topics. That keeps things interesting. I love being able to hear from expert witnesses in particular and learn a thing or two from them.
What's the hardest part?
My job can be difficult when I am trying to process speakers who are fast, using technical language, interrupting other parties, mumbling or whose audio is distorted by a Zoom connection. All these things prevent me from sitting back and zoning out while my fingers write effortlessly, and it requires a lot of focus and effort on my part, which can be physically and mentally taxing. All in all, the good days far outweigh the bad.
What went into earning a national certificate and what does that mean for you now?
I achieved my Registered Professional Reporter certification from the NCRA in July of last year. The test consists of three speed tests: a five-minute Q&A dictation at 225 words per minute, requiring 95% accuracy to pass, and a written knowledge test on court reporting procedures. The Q&A leg of the speed test took me four tries to pass, and the test is only offered once every two months; so the whole process took me about a year to pass in total.
In Wisconsin, an associate’s degree from a court reporting school is all you need to start working as an official court reporter, but the RPR certification gives me a pay bump and is a nationally recognized professional certification. It means that I could essentially move anywhere in the country and find work as a stenographer. I have no intentions of leaving Madison, though I do daydream about picking up and starting somewhere new. The certification bolsters my ability to do that.
Do you have a favorite case you've worked on?
I took the record for a certain former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who took the stand regarding his involvement in the investigation into the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election. The court reporter sits directly in front of the witness, so I had the best seat in the house to hear his testimony that day.
(Note: In July, Judge Frost ordered Gableman to not delete records related to his widely discredited probe of the 2020 election. Frost, responding to a lawsuit against Gableman's Office of Special Counsel, was the third judge to issue such an order.)
What else should people know about stenography?
I love my job, and I would encourage anyone who thinks they might be interested in working as a court reporter to learn more about stenography. Stenographers work in a variety of environments, not just the courtroom. Some stenographers work as broadcast captioners, captioning sporting events and news from the comfort of their homes. Freelance stenographers take the record for depositions, and CART (Communication Access Realtime Translation) providers caption live events and assist hard-of-hearing individuals.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the court reporting field is expected to be one of the fastest areas of projected employment growth across all occupations. A career in stenographic court reporting or captioning is one of the leading career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree.