A third Dane County judge on Tuesday ordered Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice turned election reviewer, to not delete records related to his probe of the state’s 2020 presidential election.
Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost, in a one page judgment, ordered the Wisconsin Office of Special Counsel, which Gableman heads, to refrain “from deleting any documents in its custody or control.” Frost is the third judge to issue such an order, joining Judges Valerie Bailey-Rihn and Frank Remington in doing so.
Gableman’s work, which has been criticized as “bizarre” and “amateurish” by bipartisan election administration experts, has turned up little new information related to the 2020 election.
Frost’s order stems from a lawsuit from American Oversight, a liberal watchdog group that has filed four lawsuits against Gableman, the GOP-led Assembly and the body’s speaker, Robin Vos, related to records concerning Gableman’s review.
American Oversight filed the fourth lawsuit after Gableman admitted during a court hearing last month that he deleted records from his review.
“Did I delete documents? Yes, I did,” Gableman said last month, referring to records he deleted in July and August 2021. “If there was no (existing) open records request, and if it wasn't going to be useful to my report, then I would probably delete it.”
The lawsuit also comes after James Bopp, an attorney for Gableman, said in a court filing that the former justice and his staff often deleted records they deemed “irrelevant or useless to the investigation.”
Gableman was found in contempt by Remington last month. Gableman appealed Remington’s ruling, which ordered him to pay $2,000 per day until he complies with a previous order and turns over records. Gableman filed an affidavit last week in the case overseen by Remington, doubling down that he cannot produce further records responsive to American Oversight’s public records request.
Gableman signed his contract with the Assembly on June 26, 2021, which guaranteed him a taxpayer-funded salary of $11,000 per month. Two months later, on Aug. 27, 2021, Vos sought approval for “an Office of Special Counsel” to “direct an elections integrity investigation.”
The attorney testified last month that he spent much of July and August 2021 familiarizing himself with election administration, searching for office space and traveling to learn about election issues in other states. He also said he was bedridden with COVID-19 for two weeks in August.
During that time, he conducted his work on his phone or on a public computer at the New Berlin Public Library, he said, because he does not own a computer. Once the Office of Special Counsel received state funding, he said, he conducted his work on a government computer.
In the early stages of his work, Gableman used a Yahoo email address. He said he eventually switched to ProtonMail, a more secure service, after facing public criticism. He doesn’t know when he made the switch, he said. Eventually, once the Office of Special Counsel was established, he and his staff used state government email accounts.
Bailey-Rihn, who is overseeing two of the records related lawsuits, asked whether Gableman had searched the account for responsive records before it was deleted. He said he believed he had.
Following Gableman’s testimony last month, Bailey-Rihn commented that "whatever work that was done (in July and August 2021) was minimal, but the taxpayers were paying $11,000 a month."
Remington has made similar assertions about Gableman’s work. After reviewing records related to the review, Remington concluded that little serious work had occurred.
The Cap Times reported last month on records that showed two retired police officers, hired to review the election before Gableman stepped in, earned a total of $11,251 for their work from June 1, 2021, until mid-to-late July 2021, even though they testified that they produced “almost no substantive work.”
A new contract signed in May shifted Gableman’s role from election reviewer to litigator, keeping him on the state’s payroll until lawsuits related to subpoenas he issued as part of the review are resolved. That contract reduced Gableman’s salary from $11,000 per month to $5,500.
The review, given an initial budget of $676,000, has cost taxpayers about $1 million.
Several recounts, lawsuits and a nonpartisan audit have confirmed that President Joe Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by about 20,000 votes and that there was no widespread voter fraud in the state.
Capitol Bureau Chief Jessie Opoien contributed to this report.