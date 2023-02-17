We’re Jessie Opoien and Jack Kelly, politics reporters for the Cap Times, and we are thrilled to relaunch the Wedge Issues podcast. Our first episode features an interview with Gov. Tony Evers about his 2023-25 budget proposal.
With new episodes every other week, we’ll be joined by the movers and shakers of Wisconsin politics for thorough discussions about the people and policies making waves in the Badger State — and, of course, about the state’s best beers and cheeses.
The Democratic governor’s budget, released Wednesday, would implement paid family and medical leave for public- and private-sector employees, send $91.4 million to local governments for municipal expenses and boost K-12 education funding by $2.6 billion.
The proposed budget would also provide $200 million for grant programs aimed at bolstering the state’s workforce, gradually increase the state’s minimum hourly wage to $10.25 per hour, spend $1.2 billion on tax cuts for low- and middle-income residents and allocate $290 million in an effort to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee through 2043.
Evers introduced his $103.8 billion two-year spending plan — which would represent a 17.9% increase in annual state spending compared to the current fiscal year — as the state finds itself in an unprecedented financial position: having a projected surplus of $7.1 billion.
To become law, the governor’s initiatives will need support from Republicans who hold majorities in both chambers of the Legislature. The Republican co-chairs of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee told reporters immediately after Evers’ address that they will throw out his proposal and start from scratch, crafting a new spending plan from the base budget.
Republican leaders did acknowledge that the two parties have shared priorities — but they clearly have disagreements about how to address them.
We sat down with the governor in his office at the state Capitol the morning after his budget address to talk about what he’s proposing, how Republicans are responding and where he thinks the two parties can actually find agreement. He also fielded our “lightning round” questions, and gave Jessie his best pitch on the merits of cream puffs.
