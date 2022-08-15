The bumpy road to electric buses in Madison

In the summer of 2020, Madison’s first electric buses arrived in the city thanks to a $1.3 million grant from the federal government.
Madison Metro Transit was one of 50 agencies to receive a share of the funds from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No-Emission $55 million grant, leading the way in not only the state but the country.
Over two years later, the three electric buses are sitting in a warehouse.
The department is preparing the small fleet to finally hit city streets in the coming weeks, likely in late August or early September, but it has been a bumpy road getting the buses across the finish line.
This is the city’s first dalliance with the electric vehicles, and a few hiccups were anticipated, said Justin Stuehrenberg, Metro Transit director. But instead of a launch in late 2020, the buses have become a giant headache.
Stuehrenberg said the vehicles have had a series of “minor issues” that have delayed their launch, from issues with the paint to the windows to the engine.
However, emails obtained by the Cap Times in a records request revealed the most time-consuming error: A 10 monthslong retrofitting process to make the design of the buses accessible for wheelchair access.
Making Madison greener
In 2017, the city announced it would retire three of its diesel buses and replace them with battery-electric, zero-emission buses from Proterra. The company has produced more than 400 vehicles sold to municipalities, universities and commercial businesses in 20 states.
Currently, Madison Metro has a mixed fleet of standard diesel and hybrid-electric buses. The fuel cost to operate one of the hybrid-electric buses is 63 cents per mile. On a single charge, certain models from Proterra’s all-electric line can drive almost 350 miles, and the cost to operate one of the buses comes down to 16 cents per mile.
The electric buses are a big step forward in the city’s ambitious goal of reaching 100% renewable energy and zero net carbon emissions by 2030.
The transportation sector makes up 38% of the total greenhouse gas emissions in the state of Wisconsin, according to the city’s Fleet Service division. Converting Metro’s fleet to electric releases zero emissions back into the atmosphere and aims to take cars off the street by providing clean public transit.
Metro Transit received the Federal Transit Administration grant in 2017 to help purchase the electric buses, with each vehicle costing around $667,000.The agency anticipated the buses would hit the streets in September 2019.
Elsewhere in the state, Racine was awarded funding through the same grant in 2020, albeit almost $2 million more than Madison.
The city in southeastern Wisconsin introduced nine electric transit buses from a different manufacturer to its fleet in May, totaling 25% of the city’s buses. At the launch, flanked by Racine’s prized new electric fleet, Gov. Tony Evers said Wisconsinites were embracing the future.
In Madison, that future is running late.
‘These buses are… gathering dust”
Madison ordered its three electric buses in 2018 or 2019, according to Stuehrenberg, who did not have the exact date. When they arrived in the summer of 2020, the issues mounted almost immediately.
It began with protruding windows and “substandard paint quality,” according to emails between Madison Metro staff and Proterra. The buses were then sent back to Proterra’s South Carolina warehouse and returned to Madison when the issues were resolved.
Next, according to Stuehrenberg, Metro discovered there was a recall the company had previously issued affecting the steering column, and the buses needed to be sent back to South Carolina once again. Madison’s buses were not originally identified in that recall because of the paint issue.
When the buses were returned to Madison in June 2021, two of the vertical stanchions — a floor-to-ceiling pole that passengers can hold onto — on all three buses were in a location that made it challenging for someone in a wheelchair to exit the bus from the wheelchair securement area, records show.
“Between parts shortages and staff shortages, it took them a lot longer than we had hoped to get that repaired,” Stuehrenberg told the Cap Times. He attributed it to Proterra being new to the manufacturing process. The company was founded in 2004 and manufactured its first electric bus in 2008.
It took Proterra from June 2021 to April 2022 to complete a full redesign and retrofitting of the buses with the stanchions in a new position that was not blocking wheelchair access, providing missing components not initially included during manufacturing.
“We are now over a month past the date by which we had agreed to have the stanchion modifications done and I’m growing impatient,” Stuehrenberg wrote in a September 2021 email to top Proterra staff. “These buses are still gathering dust in our facilities and I’m fielding inquiries from our Alders about why.”
The email continues, “If this issue continues to drag out, it’s likely our issue will show up in the media. It’s important for all of us to get this resolved and the buses on the street ASAP.”
Harald Kliems, a member of the city’s Transportation Commission, said he was aware the electric buses had issues, but the commission was never provided with great detail from the city.
Without knowing too many of the details, Kliems said it sounded like the manufacturer made the error, which is “embarrassing given that accessibility is not an optional feature.”
“I'm glad that it is fixed now, but it does make me concerned about the larger roll out of battery electric buses for BRT,” Kliems said. “We can't run BRT without reliable, accessible buses, and so I hope there won't be any (other) issues or delays.”
Persistent problems
In a statement to the Cap Times, Shane Levy, a Proterra spokesperson, said its buses are designed to meet all applicable requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), including the buses that were initially delivered to Madison Metro. Levy referenced their “more than decade-long production track record to bring clean, quiet transportation to Madison.”
“Following the initial delivery of Madison’s first electric transit buses, Madison Metro requested a retrofit to the floor layout of their buses. Proterra completed the retrofit, which involved replacing two stanchions (vertical pole) on Madison’s three buses, and delivered the electric buses back to the city’s fleet,” Levy said. “Some of this work was delayed because of some unexpected challenges with our vendors.”
Proterra installed the initial retrofit in December 2021, but that “didn't work as expected,” Stuehrenberg said, and the company had to redesign the configuration again. The second iteration was completed in April.
Yet during a soft launch in May, the first passengers were aboard a new bus and it wouldn’t move. The electronic system thought the doors were open when they were actually closed, prohibiting it from driving, Stuehrenberg said.
There was “significant failure” of one of the drive motors on the buses, records show.
While almost all the issues with the Proterra buses were not to due to the fact that they are battery operated, the problems persisted.
“We kept having to call them back out and we’d take the (buses) off the street and they’d come out and fix it,” Stuehrenberg said.
The soft launch ended and Metro brought the buses back to their facility, insisting Proterra send someone to Madison to address all of the issues. They have now done that, according to Stuehrenberg, and have covered the cost of all those repairs. But the city is waiting until Proterra staff are available and on-site for another launch.
“They've committed to doing that in the next couple of weeks. We're still waiting on a firm date,” Stuehrenberg said Aug. 5. “We’re getting ready to start them up on the street again next week.”
As of Monday, that had not happened.
The fight for disability rights
Addressing one of the more glaring errors, Stuehrenberg emphasized the city’s decision to postpone the bus launch until they were fully accessible for wheelchair users.
Rebecca Hoyt, who joined the city’s Department of Civil Rights in April as the disability rights and services specialist, stood behind that decision.
Hoyt identifies as having a disability and has been working as an advocate on behalf of people with disabilities for almost 20 years, she said. She has been working closely with Metro in her new role.
“My understanding is that Metro was working with a new manufacturer and the initial (pole) placement that made the bus inaccessible was an error on the part of the manufacturer, not a lack of planning by Metro,” Hoyt said in an email. “My thoughts are, if the service will not include all of us, then it’s not ready for only some of us. It would have been inequitable to roll out new electric buses that people who use wheelchairs would not have had the opportunity to enjoy.”
Katie Sullivan, 19, is a disability rights activist. A sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in health equity as well as health promotion, she volunteers for Disability Pride Madison, a local grassroots organization aimed at promoting disability justice in the city.
She called the retrofitting situation “archaic” and “appalling.”
“We shouldn't have to retrofit new buses to be ADA compliant. This is archaic,” she said. “Having a wheelchair securement mechanism on buses is the bare minimum, and the fact that we're running into this dilemma decades after the passage of the ADA is appalling.”
She called the ADA a “wonderful, meaningful piece of legislation,” but also “the absolute bare minimum.”
“Disabled folks are typically an afterthought,” Sullivan said. “This sentiment manifests so clearly in the ubiquitous ableism and inaccessibility that permeates society. If services and spaces were designed with access needs in mind to begin with, life would be much simpler for everyone.”
This isn’t the first time Metro has received pushback for lack of accessibility, and it’s not the first time Sullivan has raised the issue with the city’s transit services.
In January, the city announced its Metro redesign plan, overhauling the current bus system, promising fewer transfers and more consistent service. To do so, it will eliminate some bus stops and routes, meaning longer walks for some riders.
“This (redesign) is not without tradeoffs, because we are making all these improvements within the same budget,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at a May press conference. “We cannot provide that high level of service everywhere given the budgetary constraints placed upon us, so we must make a choice — good service for most or mediocre service for more people.”
After an outcry demanding a more equitable system that doesn’t place burdens on disabled and elderly residents, the city passed a final version of the plan with 17 amendments in early June in an attempt to reduce hardship.
“I believe that Metro is receptive to the concerns being expressed regarding inaccessibility — to a certain extent,” Sullivan said of the redesign plan.
“I understand that the outlines for the redesign are ridership oriented, but what good is efficient transportation if it means that there are parts of the city that can no longer access public transportation?” she asked.
Lack of transparency
Monica Murphy, the attorney for Disability Rights Wisconsin, has heard concerns about Madison Metro accessibility, but not about the physical features on the buses, which she called “reasonably good.”
Apart from worries about the new routes in the redesign, Murphy said DRW was involved in a legal case two years ago where buses weren't stopping for people who required the wheelchair lift. She hasn’t heard any complaints about that since but did question Metro and Proterra’s decision-making with their most recent blunder.
“Who the heck is manufacturing inaccessible buses in this day and age?” Murphy asked. “The ADA has been the law since 1990. I would imagine most of these buses are being sold to municipalities, and it’s taken until 2021 or ‘22 to figure out that it's not accessible — that's surprising to me.”
She added it’s equally shocking that “whoever ordered the buses from Madison didn't ensure that they were accessible” in the first place.
In Stuehrenberg’s opinion, the electric bus issues never affected passengers so there wasn’t a need to share them with the public, especially considering the buses make up around 1% of the city’s fleet. He said while this bus build and manufacturer had “more issues than typical,” all bus builds have a variety of problems to work through.
“It's our responsibility to identify issues and fix them before they impact the passenger, which is what we did in this case,” Stuehrenberg said. “So no, I don't think there was any reason to make an announcement, other than just that they are delayed. We've been careful to try to not make commitments that we couldn't meet and to ensure the issues aren't impacting passengers.”
It doesn’t change the fact that the built world was not designed by or with people with disabilities in mind, Hoyt said. Access issues exist everywhere and for most people with disabilities, and she said Madison is doing its best to change that.
“Madison is a progressive municipality striving to do better than just being compliant with the ADA,” she said. “We celebrate diversity and value inclusion.”
Looking toward more EV buses in the future
Adam Pagenkopf, a research specialist at UW-Madison, is an electric bus enthusiast. He’s excited they are coming to Madison since they are quiet, produce no diesel fumes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions generally, creating a better experience for riders and pedestrians.
He said electric buses show great promise, but the transition will require a careful rollout.
“If it is a choice between an effective diesel bus and an ineffective electric bus, I would rather have diesel,” Pagenkopf said in an email. “From a climate perspective, getting cars off the road will reduce emissions, even if the buses are diesel. An effective transit system that will get riders where they want to go is our best tool to lift up our community and fight global warming.”
The three electric buses will not run on one specific route at a time, but instead will be spread around on paths that meet the mileage range limits of the bus.
When asked if Metro would purchase more buses from Proterra, Stuehrenberg said the city is several years out from needing to visit that question as they won't be purchasing more electric buses until 2025.
“I can't really say whether or not we would go with Proterra again,” he said. “Certainly our experience has not been great but they're relatively new to the industry and three more years is a long time to improve some processes.”
“I can't say for sure that we would never go with them again, but I would need to see some improvement certainly in their process before we would,” he added.
The city has more electric buses coming in from a different manufacturer a few years down the line.
The city passed a resolution in April authorizing the purchase of 46 more all-electric buses through the federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act. Madison will use $41.6 million in federal funding to buy a base order of 27 electric buses for the first phase of the city’s long-planned Bus Rapid Transit system. The goal is for those buses to be in service by the summer of 2024, according to Stuehrenberg.
The city is using New Flyer, the largest manufacturer of electric buses in the country, instead of Proterra for the new order.
As for the three electric buses waiting to make their debut, Stuehrenberg said, “I'm certainly eager to get them on the street.”