U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican who won Wisconsin’s 2016 presidential primary, is backing former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the state’s 2022 gubernatorial contest.
“Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids’ education, and she will work to protect Life and our Second Amendment. I ask my fellow conservatives to join me in supporting Rebecca’s campaign for governor today,” Cruz said in a statement released Tuesday.
Cruz joins a list of high-profile Kleefisch supporters, including former Gov. Scott Walker, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Ambassador Nikki Haley.
The former lieutenant governor is locked in a statistical tie with construction magnate Tim Michels, according to a Marquette University Law School poll released about a month ago. At the time, about one-third of Republican primary voters were still undecided.
Kleefisch served for eight years with Walker, surviving an attempted recall in 2012. As lieutenant governor, she focused heavily on workforce development.
The former television journalist launched the 1848 Project advocacy group — named for the year Wisconsin became a state — in the fall of 2020, holding frequent listening sessions and attending events throughout the state to inform the development of a conservative policy agenda.
She launched her gubernatorial campaign in September 2021.
“I’m thankful to have Sen. Cruz’s endorsement of our campaign to take back Wisconsin and give power back to the people,” Kleefisch said in a statement. “Sen. Cruz knows the fight Wisconsin is up against on the federal level and knows our state needs a strong, proven leader as governor to fight against Bidenflation and for our pro-life and pro-2nd Amendment values.”
The Cruz endorsement came hours before former President Donald Trump announced plans to campaign for Michels in Waukesha a few days before the Aug. 9 primary election.
Although Trump ultimately won Wisconsin in the 2016 general election, Cruz won the state’s 2016 GOP primary with a nearly 20-point lead over the real estate mogul, earning 50% to Trump’s 33%.
Cruz’s primary victory came after an endorsement from Walker (who had ended his own presidential bid six months earlier) about a week before the primary. Both Walker and Kleefisch stood onstage with Cruz at his primary night event in Milwaukee.
The winner of the Aug. 9 GOP primary will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term, on the Nov. 8 ballot.