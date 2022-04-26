A GOP-backed, taxpayer-funded review of Wisconsin's 2020 election will continue in spite of yet another looming deadline and a lack of evidence proving claims of widespread voter fraud.
The contract for former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is set to expire Saturday, but the office overseeing the probe will remain open as a series of lawsuits challenging it make their way through the courts, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a statement on Tuesday.
Vos' statement comes as prominent national Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and former White House adviser Steve Bannon, have trained their focus on the review.
Earlier this month, Gableman appeared on Bannon's podcast urging the audience to call and email Vos and encourage him to continue the probe. Gableman told Bannon he had received calls from the speaker's office "telling us that they're going to pick up our office equipment on April 26."
On Monday afternoon, Trump issued a statement putting pressure on Republican leaders — without mentioning anyone by name — to continue the review.
"Anyone calling themselves a Republican in Wisconsin should support the continued investigation in Wisconsin without interference," Trump said. "I understand some RINOs have primary challengers in Wisconsin. I’m sure their primary opponents would get a huge bump in the polls if these RINOs interfere."
"RINO" stands for "Republican in Name Only," and has been a favorite insult of Trump's as he criticizes the actions of Wisconsin lawmakers.
It's not the first time Trump has gone after Republican legislative leaders in Wisconsin.
Vos first announced at the Republican Party of Wisconsin's state convention in June that Gableman would lead the election review — hours after Trump released a statement accusing him (along with Senate Republican leaders Chris Kapenga and Devin LeMahieu) of "working hard to cover up election corruption."
Vos met with the former president in August, and said he provided him with "details about our robust efforts in Wisconsin to restore full integrity and trust in elections."
Trump's statement followed a similar one on Monday from Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls. Brandtjen chairs the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections.
"If Speaker Vos shuts down the Office of Special Counsel’s investigation now, not only will he be condoning cheating, he’ll be legalizing it," Brandtjen said in the statement.
Brandtjen also appeared on Bannon's podcast earlier this month, during which they discussed a documentary screening at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The film, “Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump," featured Gableman and Brandtjen, and was produced by Citizens United president and Trump ally David Bossie.
At the event, Trump brought Brandtjen in front of the crowd after the screening and called her “a patriot and a star and an American hero,” Bannon said.
"Media reports and the statement put out by Representative Brandtjen were incorrect," Vos said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. "The Office of Special Counsel will remain open as we guarantee the legal power of our legislative subpoenas and get through the other lawsuits that have gridlocked this investigation."
The election review is the subject of several lawsuits, challenging the validity of subpoenas issued by Gableman and related to disputes over the release of records related to the probe.
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Ralph Ramirez set a hearing date of July 11 in a lawsuit challenging the validity of Gableman's subpoenas, which seek to compel several mayors and other officials from throughout the state to deliver private testimony in his Brookfield office. Several of the officials have said they will testify, but only in public.
Last month, Gableman delivered a 136-page report about his review to Vos and members of the Assembly committee overseeing the review.
At that point, with previous deadlines of Oct. 31 and Dec. 31 having come and gone, Vos extended Gableman’s contract once again — until April 30.
"We are grateful for Justice Gableman’s offer to reduce his salary as we are all concerned about the judicious use of taxpayers’ dollars. Our intention is to remain within the original budget allocated for the investigation," Vos said in his Tuesday statement.
A spokesperson for the speaker said the details of Gableman's new salary are being finalized. He has been earning $11,000 per month. The review has a $676,000 budget.
Multiple recounts and court rulings have reaffirmed that President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by about 21,000 votes. There is no evidence of widespread election fraud.