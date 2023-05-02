A massive Republican proposal overhauling the state’s approach to funding local governments aims to boost spending on public safety, encourage shared services among communities and shore up Milwaukee’s pension program.
The bill’s authors released the 133-page proposal on Tuesday, noting in a news release that “the Senate and Assembly still have a number of issues to iron out before this legislation will be ready to cross the finish line.”
Increasing shared revenue – state funding for towns, villages, cities and counties – has been a priority for both parties in recent months, as local governments struggle to fund services including public safety programs and local health departments. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made the issue a pillar of his 2022 reelection campaign.
“We’ve held our communities frozen since 2004, requiring them to cut fat in their budgets and find efficiencies. Many have fulfilled that request, and are now at the point where they cannot cut anymore — because there’s simply nothing left to remove,” said Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Tomahawk, in a prepared statement.
Felzkowski introduced the bill with Reps. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, and Jessie Rodriguez, R-Oak Creek.
Between 2014 and 2021, shared revenue from the state to local municipalities barely grew. In fact, adjusted for inflation, local governments received more money from the state in 2014 than they did in 2021, according to Department of Revenue data.
Asked for a response to the proposal’s introduction, an Evers spokesperson referred to comments the governor made in a Friday interview with WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee. The interview followed a series of news conferences from GOP lawmakers touting the proposal, but the text of the bill had not yet been released.
Evers said he had met with GOP leaders and talked about it “in general terms,” but added that he hadn’t “signed off on anything.”
Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, told reporters he is “excited that the majority party is stepping up to the plate and understanding that this is an issue that needs to get solved.”
But Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said “anything that's proposed for the city of Milwaukee will be like holding a loaded gun to our head.”
“There are going to be some hard choices ahead. I wish that I could be as optimistic … as Rep. Goyke, but we all know that when it comes to the city of Milwaukee, Republicans are not always so kind. And I don't expect this to be any different,” Johnson told reporters at the state Capitol. “Shared revenue for Milwaukee will come at a cost.”
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, both Democrats, joined Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, at a Friday news conference touting their collaboration on the issue.
"It is really refreshing to know we have the same goal in mind," Vos said during the news conference. "And, while we might not always take the same path, I think we're hopefully arriving at the same place."
Under the Republican proposal — which would direct one penny from the state’s 5-cent sales tax toward shared revenue — local governments would see at least a 10% increase in funding compared with current levels.
The bill would create a separate account in the state budget, with $1 billion directed toward existing local government aid programs, and $227 million in new funding.
The $227 million would be earmarked for law enforcement, fire protection, emergency medical services, emergency response communications, public works and transportation. The new funds would be targeted to smaller communities, with more than one-third of the money going to the state’s 1,662 municipalities with populations under 5,000. The state’s 72 counties would receive $50 million in new funds; the 160 communities between 5,000 and 30,000 would receive $46.7 million; and the 27 communities with more than 30,000 people would receive $46.6 million.
Under the formula, the city of Madison would see a 58.4% increase — from $4.8 million to $7.5 million — in state funds, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. A spokesperson for Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway did not have an immediate comment on the proposal.
In a statement, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said Dane County would fare better under the shared revenue proposal in Evers' budget than the one introduced by lawmakers.
"There are a series of restrictions for local governments not related to state budget support that require more thorough analysis and transparency. For example, if adopted, Dane County would not have been able to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic if this was law," Parisi said.
The bill would also allocate $300 million for a three-year “innovation” pilot program, which would encourage shared services among communities and contracting with private or nonprofit entities, among other initiatives.
The bill would also:
Boost funding for emergency medical services, law enforcement training and upgrades to 911 services.
Allow Milwaukee to go to referendum at the city and county levels to raise sales taxes to address their unfunded pension liability.
Make new Milwaukee city and county employees part of the Wisconsin Retirement System.
Require audits on the city and county’s pension systems, and on their use of the sales tax.
Require the Milwaukee Police Department to have 1,725 sworn officers with 175 detectives and 218 daily staff for the Fire Department.
Require Milwaukee Public Schools to have at least 25 school resources officers in schools (Milwaukee stopped placing officers in schools in 2016, and in 2020 ended contracts with officers patrolling school exteriors).
Direct funding to Milwaukee County courts and a secure residential care center for youths.
Fully repeal the state’s personal property tax.
Require spending reports from local units of government.
Ban local advisory referendums.
Bar local health officers from mandating business closures of more than 14 days without the local governing body’s approval.
Require the Department of Natural Resources to receive local approval for projects north of Highway 8 funded by the Warren Knowles-Gaylord Nelson Stewardship Program.
Require high schools to collect and report statistics related to incidents including sexual assault, robbery and battery.