BARABOO — Reviving tensions ignited by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tavern League of Wisconsin threw its considerable weight behind Republican Tim Michels in the state’s gubernatorial race on Tuesday.
The influential lobbying group endorsed Michels, citing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to restrict capacity in bars, restaurants and other gathering places as the COVID-19 pandemic spread in 2020.
The Tavern League was one of several groups to sue Evers and his administration over its public health orders, which were issued without the approval of the Republican-led state Legislature. The state Supreme Court ultimately ruled the governor did not have the authority to issue such orders without going through a legislative rulemaking process.
Michels, a co-owner of the Michels Corporation construction company, has promised throughout his campaign to never declare any business to be “essential” or “nonessential” — designations used throughout the country at the height of the pandemic to enforce stay-at-home orders in efforts to stop the spread of the illness.
The pandemic was “terrible” for small businesses, said Keith Koehler, owner of The Keg in Wisconsin Dells and a member of the Tavern League’s executive board.
“We need a change. We need to get back on track, we need to get everybody rolling in the right direction and not get shut down ever again unless it needs to be, and I will tell you, Tim Michels is our guy,” Koehler said.
In his 33 years in business, Paul Salzwedel — owner of Tall Paul’s in Ripon — said he never could have foreseen having to shut down his business the way he did under Evers’ “safer at home” orders.
Salzwedel said he believes Michels understands small business owners and is “the right guy at the right moment.”
“What drives Wisconsin? Small business. What increases tax revenues? What employs people? A lot of people think we don’t want to pay our employees — of course we want to pay them. We want to pay them as much as we’re allowed to. With him as governor, he’s going to get us so we can pay them more.”
The Tavern League, which promotes the interests of bar and restaurant owners throughout the state, had previously endorsed former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the Republican gubernatorial primary.
If elected governor, Michels said, he would ensure that “all businesses are essential, that all workers are essential.” He also pledged not to shut down schools or businesses.
“People are ready for a change in this state. They are capitalists, they are hardworking business people. I understand what that means. I’m a businessman myself,” Michels said. “And that’s really what this race comes down to. This race comes down to capitalism.”
Michels pegged Evers — who worked as a teacher and school administrator before moving to the state Department of Public Instruction and eventually being elected three times to lead the state agency — as a “lifelong bureaucrat.”
The construction magnate promised “massive tax reform,” including lowering the income tax and eliminating the personal property tax.
Asked whether he would support implementing a flat income tax, Michels indicated he was interested but concerned that doing so would have the unintended consequence of increasing taxes for those in the lowest income brackets.
Michels said he will “sit down with all the smart tax people (and) figure out how low we can get the income tax” without raising taxes on anyone.
Asked about Michels’ remarks and the Tavern League endorsement, Evers’ campaign pointed to his administration’s economic recovery efforts including the federally funded “Badger Bounceback” and “Main Street Bounceback” programs.
According to a November 2021 analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a progressive think tank, Wisconsin ranked first in the nation in aid allocated to businesses as a share of federal COVID funds it had received, and second in the nation for aid allocated to economic development.
The campaign also noted that the number of new businesses formed in Wisconsin increased by 42% between 2019 and 2021.
“As governor, Tony Evers has worked to bring people together around common sense solutions that make Wisconsin stronger. Wisconsin is stronger and better under his leadership, having reached the lowest unemployment rate in Wisconsin history and more people working than ever before,” Evers spokesperson Kayla Anderson said in a statement. “Gov. Evers helped open or expand more than 6,200 small businesses on our main streets, repaired nearly 5,000 miles of roads, and invested more in our public schools than in the past decade.”
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate hit a record low of 2.8% for several months this year. It is currently 3.1%.
Evers and Michels are scheduled to face off in a televised debate on Oct. 14, ahead of the Nov. 8 election.