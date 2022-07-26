With an August primary and the November midterm election around the corner, a new report from Dane County’s Election Security Task Force found Dane County and encompassing municipalities have “inadequate” election infrastructure.
The task force is composed of municipal clerks, county supervisors and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. It was chaired by Ken Mayer, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor of American politics.
Its main task was to assess physical infrastructure and election official safety. The report, released Monday, deemed the current physical offices of the Dane County and Madison city clerks not at appropriate standards, as well as the facilities used to store election equipment between elections and for storing ballots for the required 22 months after federal elections.
It also determined that physical threats to clerks, their staff and poll workers undermine election integrity and “pose a danger to those individuals engaged in the vital task of running elections.”
Nearly two years after the 2020 presidential election, local election officials are still facing harassment and violent threats. Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl, a member of the task force, has reported multiple death threats.
The task force found that municipal clerks across the county are concerned about threats to their safety and the safety of their staff. It recommends that clerks be surveyed regularly to measure these concerns.
In the past month, both the City Council and County Board of Supervisors passed local legislation to increase the penalties against those who threaten the safety of election officials. Under the updated ordinance, a conviction of disorderly conduct targeted at an election official will carry a maximum fine of $1,000. The fine used to cap at $500.
While it’s a step in the right direction, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said it won’t matter if it’s not enforced and fines aren’t issued.
“There are similar situations all around the county where clerks and election staff are not really in safe situations. It’s pretty easy for anyone to walk into the City-County Building or town hall. There’s really nothing between them, and that’s a big problem,” McDonell said, and he doesn’t anticipate those threats receding anytime soon.
“Clerks are afraid. Clerks are worried about their own safety and that has a really negative effect on our elections and our democracy,” he added.
On top of that, McDonell said Dane County needs a modern, secure facility to house election equipment, ballots and other materials. The current facility has been flooded twice, once in 2013 and again in 2016.
McDonell and the task force would like to see a new facility constructed that can house all the ballots and machines in the entire county, where officials can in-source work like the destruction of ballots and secure materials.
These types of facilities exist in other major cities and counties, like in Tampa, Florida, with bulletproof glass, a secure warehouse and centralized system, McDonell said.
It’s “basically the opposite of what we have” in Madison, he said.
The task force’s report says a new facility should be initiated before the 2024 general election and accommodate county growth over the next 20 years. It should also include updated access control, fire and water detection and prevention systems, and proper storage and safety measures.
“Right now city management is loading and unloading equipment in the rain. They have facilities that aren’t climate controlled for their equipment. That’s not good,” McDonell said.
Mayer said there has been a lot of needed attention on cybersecurity and foreign interference in elections since 2016, but physical security of the local election processes and structures needed a closer look. What he and the task force found was that those structures are not adequate for a function that has been designated by the Department of Homeland Security as a “critical infrastructure.”
“The physical offices are generally quite old,” Mayer said. “In some cases like Madison’s City-County Building, (they) are decades old and don’t reflect the degree of responsibility that clerks have had to assume over the past 10, 15 years or so — substantially more responsibility.”
Nothing has “compromised the integrity of the structures yet,” Mayer said, but the 2020 election denial and debate has raised tensions. He encouraged local officials to act soon on the task force’s recommendations.
“Once that disruption occurs, it’s too late to do anything about it. The damage will have been done,” Mayer said.
Resolving these issues will require attention and resources, he said.
The report recommends the local government allocate the necessary resources for clerks to update offices with features that can prevent or mitigate the effects of direct threats, such as access controls, barriers and CCTV systems. It also suggests local governments and clerks review the physical security of their election administration offices, develop plans for responding to threats, establish ongoing relationships with law enforcement to anticipate and monitor potential threats and obtain training in threat de-escalation.
The report additionally additionally advises local clerk's offices to participate in the Dane County Sheriff Office’s Active Threat Response Training.
McDonell isn’t too concerned about the August partisan primary, for which in-person absentee voting began Tuesday at several locations throughout the city of Madison. The November midterm is a different story, though.
“(In) November, we're planning for things potentially not going very well,” he said. “What I worry about is people being disruptive. It may not be Election Day — it could be the day after, it could be late at night, it could be a week later.
“Who knows?” he asked.
McDonell created a law enforcement guide for local police, the sheriff’s office and the clerks to make sure everyone is “on the same team,” he said. Beyond that, it will be up to local leaders to implement tangible changes.
Mayer attributed doubt of the election process to fraudulent claims from elected officials in the state and country about the 2020 election results.
"We did think it's important to put on the radar to act as a preventive, to ensure that this potential doesn't turn into an actual disruption," Mayer said. "That's the goal. We did not find and there never has been any indication of any compromise in the integrity of the (2020 election) results here, or anywhere else really."