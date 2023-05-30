I’m Jack Kelly, politics reporter for the Cap Times, and I’m thrilled to share the latest episode of the Wedge Issues podcast. This week, I spoke with Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Baldwin, who is gearing up to run for a third term in the U.S. Senate, has been a mainstay in Wisconsin politics for more than 25 years. And even though she doesn’t yet have a Republican challenger in 2024, she’s wasting no time getting back on the road in Wisconsin to meet with voters.
I spoke with Baldwin last week at her campaign office in Madison about her work on the Respect for Marriage Act, what she learned from the 2022 midterm elections, why she’s seeking a third term in the Senate, and what’s to come over the next year and half.
And, of course, she was put through the rigors of the lightning round.
