Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin will seek reelection for a third term, she announced Wednesday — ensuring Wisconsin will once again be in the spotlight for a high-profile race with national implications.
Baldwin, 61, became the first openly gay member elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012, and was the first openly gay woman elected to Congress in 1999. She also served on the Madison City Council, the Dane County Board and as a member of the state Assembly.
She has proven to be a formidable statewide candidate, first defeating Republican former Gov. Tommy Thompson by 5.6 points in 2012, then fending off a 2018 challenge from Republican former state Sen. Leah Vukmir with a nearly 11-point victory.
“I'm committed to making sure that working people, not just the big corporations and ultra-wealthy, have a fighter on their side. With so much at stake, from families struggling with rising costs to a ban on reproductive freedom, Wisconsinites need someone who can fight and win,” Baldwin said in a statement.
Her announcement comes as she travels the state for a “Delivering for Wisconsin” tour with stops in Green Bay, Wausau, Eau Claire, Durand and La Crosse. Several stops are focused on her work on mental health, including legislation she introduced that resulted in the creation of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
Baldwin’s announcement also touted her work to promote “Made in America” manufacturing, lower the price of prescription drugs and protect abortion access. She is the co-author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a proposal that would create federal protections for abortion access and reproductive health care.
The Democratic senator also spearheaded the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which enshrined same-sex marriage rights into federal law.
The most recent Marquette University Law School poll to ask about Baldwin showed her favorability and unfavorability ratings tied at 37% each, in November 2022.
Tate Mitchell, a spokesperson for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, called Baldwin “a reliable vote for the far left, not a senator Wisconsin can count on,” in a statement.
“The Biden-Baldwin ticket will be on the hot seat with Wisconsin voters, in a state where four of the last six presidential elections were decided by less than 1% and Biden’s approval ratings are upside down,” said Republican Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Rachel Reisner in a statement. “Baldwin has a lot of explaining to do after voting in lockstep with Joe Biden’s unpopular agenda over 95% of the time, complete with its inflationary spending that has pushed our economy to the tipping point.”
Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler said in a statement that the party is “thrilled at the opportunity to put everything we’ve got” into reelecting Baldwin.
“No one works harder for Wisconsin families than Tammy Baldwin,” Wikler said. “She fights every single day to bring Made in America jobs back to Wisconsin, to protect our veterans and the healthcare they’ve earned, to take on Big Pharma and greedy corporations trying to gouge prices on life-saving prescription drugs, and to restore the freedom to choose in Wisconsin and nationwide.”
No Republican candidates have entered the race, but several are considering bids. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported last month that Franklin businessman Scott Mayer is pondering a campaign.
Both the Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball rate the race as one that “leans” Democratic.