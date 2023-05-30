Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is in the early days of her latest reelection campaign, said last week that the Republicans mulling whether to challenge her in 2024 are out of touch with Wisconsinites.
Baldwin, who has been a mainstay in Wisconsin politics for more than 25 years and announced her bid for a third term in the U.S. Senate in April, made the comments on a recent episode of “Wedge Issues,” the Cap Times’ politics podcast.
Baldwin said she hears “all sorts of things that are just out of touch with what Wisconsinites want” from her potential Republican challengers.
Among those rumored to be considering a run are U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Mike Gallagher, two fellow members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation whose districts encompass the bulk of northern Wisconsin, as well as businessman Eric Hovde. And while none of the three have launched campaigns, they’ve taken behind-the-scenes steps to get ready.
Tiffany, for example, has purchased website domains to prepare for a potential bid. He also spent time earlier this month meeting with voters in the Milwaukee suburbs, testing out stump speech material in a region that was once reliably Republican but has become more competitive in recent statewide elections.
Gallagher, who insists he is focused on his work as chair of the U.S. House Committee on China, has been less public in his moves. But he has caught the eye of Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, who told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he is looking for a candidate in Wisconsin who “can win a primary as well as a general election,” and mentioned Gallagher as someone who could do just that.
Hovde, who lost in the Republican U.S. Senate primary in 2012, passed on running for governor last year in anticipation of a potential Senate bid in 2024. He is the chairman and CEO of Sunwest Bank, which was founded in California but now has its headquarters in Utah.
Baldwin said “support for a national six week abortion ban” was out of step with what Wisconsinites want, pointing to the results of April’s state Supreme Court race, where abortion access supporter Janet Protasiewicz walloped her conservative opponent, Daniel Kelly, as proof Wisconsinites support access to abortion. It was a thinly veiled barb at both Tiffany and Gallagher, who were co-sponsors of legislation that would have implemented a national ban on abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detectable, which often occurs around six weeks of pregnancy.
And while she didn’t address him by name, she also took a swipe at Hovde, suggesting “an out of state multimillionaire” — Hovde owns a home in California — couldn’t be in tune with what’s happening in Wisconsin.
While she doesn’t yet have a declared opponent, 2024 could prove to be trickier for Baldwin, who won by comfortable margins in her first two Senate races. Her most recent reelection came in 2018, a wave year for Democrats powered by a backlash against former President Donald Trump. In 2024, she could be on the same ballot as Trump, whose fervent base could help power other Republicans to victory, though Baldwin does have a track record of winning support from at least some Republican voters.