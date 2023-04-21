Despite lacking any declared candidates, Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Brian Schimming is confident that a member of his party can unseat two-term incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 2024.
“When people tell me a Democrat incumbent is safe in Wisconsin, I always say, ‘When's the last time you heard from U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold?’” Schimming said on a recent episode of Wedge Issues, the Cap Times’ politics podcast. Feingold, a Democrat, was defeated in 2010 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who at the time was not a well-known political figure. Feingold’s loss dealt a blow to Democrats in Wisconsin and across the U.S.
He added that while he respects Baldwin, having crossed paths with her over the years, he doesn’t “think anyone has any illusions that she's safe. And if they do, they may end up surprised.”
The leader of the state GOP also said he is talking to potential candidates, including U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Mike Gallagher, and businessman Eric Hovde, about the race. And while he said he’s not trying to clear the field for any one of those rumored to be considering a run, he said he wants to make clear the rigors associated with running a statewide campaign.
Schimming also noted that “nasty primaries” last fall in races for governor and attorney general weakened businessman Tim Michels and Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney, who challenged Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul but were defeated.
Still, despite struggling in recent statewide elections, Schimming said Wisconsin Republicans will be in a strong position to win in 2024. That strength will, at least in part, come from Milwaukee hosting the Republican National Convention, he said.
Schimming sees the national convention as an opportunity to draw a sharp contrast for Wisconsin voters between Republicans and Democrats in the state.
“The RNC allows us to contrast against (them and) show a lot of our successes,” Schimming said. “And, frankly, by that time, this liberal state Supreme Court may have spent a fair bit of time rolling back some of the conservative reforms that we've had in the state. Everything from school choice to Act 10, and I would be just fine to talk about that.”
“What the state will look like under Democratic governance versus what it looks like when we're running it, I'm happy to talk about that,” he added.
He also said the RNC will be a boon for the economies of Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin. The convention is expected to bring some 50,000 members of the Republican Party and thousands of journalists to the city.
Listen to our full conversation with Brian Schimming and subscribe to Wedge Issues on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or anywhere else you find podcasts.