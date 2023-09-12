A sprinkling of GOP lawmakers have come out against the idea of impeaching Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz amid two high-profile cases on the state’s legislative maps, although Republicans may opt to go a different direction and change the redistricting process entirely.
Some legislators have expressed concern that a focus on impeachment could distract from other issues. That worry comes as an outside group has begun targeting Republican legislators and urging them to back off the threat.
It is possible the debate could be headed off entirely, as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, on Tuesday backed a plan to mirror a model used in Iowa and other states that would see the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau draw maps.
The new lines would be in place ahead of the 2024 election and such a maneuver could take the redistricting question out of the court’s hands entirely. A vote will occur on the bill Thursday.
"We will take all of the money that has been wasted by the liberal interests suing us over the maps and instead we get to say that we don't need to waste those taxpayer dollars because we can adopt a process that has been used flawlessly in Iowa," Vos said at a press conference.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers blasted the proposal, saying that while he has supported a shift to nonpartisan redistricting, the Legislature "cannot be trusted" on map-drawing.
"A Legislature that has now repeatedly demonstrated they will not uphold basic tenets of our democracy—and will bully, threaten, or fire on a whim anyone who happens to disagree with them—cannot be trusted to appoint or oversee someone charged with drawing fair maps," Evers said. "And I'm not going to participate in enabling Republicans in the Legislature to keep trying to use and abuse their power to control the outcome of our elections."
But Vos has also maintained that impeachment could be possible if Protasiewicz does not recuse herself from cases she discussed during her high-profile campaign for the high court earlier this year, a win that tipped control of the Supreme Court to liberal-leaning justices.
Most notably, those cases include two lawsuits challenging the validity of the state’s legislative districts, which opponents say favor Republican candidates. In March, Protasiewicz told the Cap Times she would “enjoy taking a fresh look at the gerrymandering question,” comments that were cited by GOP officials in a petition with the Supreme Court urging her to recuse herself.
In an interview with conservative radio host Dan O’Donnell last week, Vos said he was hopeful Protasiewicz would recuse herself before impeachment might become necessary.
“I'm not predicting we're going to impeach because I don't know that we will,” Vos said. “But I do think that the idea that somebody is going to blatantly break the rules and then have no consequence — you know, the Constitution really only allows for a few remedies if somebody makes a big mistake like this.”
Protasiewicz has not said whether she would recuse herself or not, as the cases are not yet before the Supreme Court. During her campaign, Protasiewicz did say she would step away from any cases involving the state Democratic Party, which donated a significant amount of money to her campaign.
Impeaching a judge would be a nearly unprecedented move; Circuit Court Judge Levi Hubbell was impeached by the Assembly in 1853 over corruption accusations but was later acquitted.
A simple majority in the state Assembly is needed to impeach an official, while conviction requires support of two-thirds of the state Senate.
Rep. Patrick Snyder, R-Schofield, said in an interview with the Cap Times Tuesday that getting the Senate on board would likely be a more difficult prospect, even if legislative leaders in his chamber are able to get the necessary support.
But even if Protasiewicz were to be impeached and any subsequent legal challenge was nullified, Snyder noted that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would be able to pick her replacement, a move that would all but certainly keep the court’s current 4-3 liberal majority in place.
“I think ethically, she should do it (recuse herself),” he said. “But to impeach her, right off the bat? I guess I would discourage it.”
Snyder is not alone. In a statement released Friday, Rep. Scott Johnson, R-Jefferson, said he would not vote in favor of impeachment, although he also called on Protasiewicz to proactively recuse herself.
“The people of Wisconsin have historically shown that they do not support uprooting a duly elected official on the sheer basis of political disagreement,” Johnson said. “Our court has shifted in a new direction, which is the consequence of the election.”
Others are taking a wait-and-see approach.
Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, likened the situation to a time when he was called for jury duty and was unable to serve because he knew the judge in the case from high school.
But he said he needed more information on how impeachment would work before weighing in.
“We’ve never been faced with that. I really have no idea and I have consistently said for the last two weeks that I don’t understand how the process works and I don’t understand the ramifications of it,” Macco told the Cap Times Tuesday.
A staff member for Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, said the legislator has yet to make a decision on impeachment.
In a lawsuit filed on Monday, three voters who supported Protasiewicz, including a former candidate for the Supreme Court, argued the Assembly lacked legal authority to begin impeachment proceedings and is asking the court to preemptively order the Legislature not to move forward.
“The votes of over one million Wisconsinites are about to be assigned to the dustbin of history by an Un-American, anti-democratic powerplay by the Wisconsin state legislature that is designed to and will simultaneously destroy judicial independence and the right of voters to effectuate political change in Wisconsin," the lawsuit, filed directly with the Supreme Court, said.
Outside groups, meanwhile, have wasted no time in attacking Republican legislators over the issue, with an eye toward the 2024 election cycle.
The Republican Accountability Project announced television ads Tuesday against 21 legislators, including Vos, Snyder and Macco, urging residents “tell them not to overturn the will of Wisconsin voters.”
Macco expressed bewilderment at the strategy.
“I laughed when I saw that this morning because I didn’t even do anything and they’re already going to run ads against me,” he said.
Officials with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin have said they aren’t prepared to discuss any ad buys on the issue but the party has launched a campaign, dubbed “Defend Justice,” against impeachment.
But as the threat of impeachment has garnered headlines both nationally and across Wisconsin, there is a fear that too much focus on the issue could distract from other GOP priorities.
Lawmakers on Tuesday, for instance, passed a $3 billion plan to cut income taxes, something Republicans have touted heavily despite a pledge from Evers to veto the bill.
Snyder, the Republican lawmaker representing the Wausau area of north central Wisconsin, said a focus on impeachment could “derail” things.
“The people spoke in the election and they knew what was coming and it is here, and now we’re just going to have to deal with it,” he said.