The Dane County Board of Supervisors elected new leadership Tuesday evening, selecting Supervisor Patrick Miles, District 34, as County Board chair, making him the first person of color to serve in the role.
Miles has served as the supervisor for the 34th district, encompassing McFarland, for 16 years. He works as an information systems specialist for Wisconsin’s Department of Administration.
During Tuesday’s meeting, he said that as chair, he will focus on supporting his colleagues in their County Board endeavors, improving communication and building relationships.
“I believe strongly that it is through building strong relationships and collaboration that we can achieve more than the sum of our parts,” he said. “The things that we do, the support that we provide, the services that we prioritize have a profound effect on people's lives. I can say that from personal experience.”
Miles, who is Asian, grew up in Portage, the youngest of five children raised by a single mother who emigrated from Japan to the U.S. As person of color growing up in a small white community, he said he knows how important county services can be — and also where they can be improved.
“I also saw my mother struggle at times to get recognized to get services,” Miles said. “I know from my own lived experience how important quality, supportive staff and services (are) and what the impact is.”
He said he is excited to lead the most diverse County Board to date.
“I would be very proud to be the first person of color elected to the County Board chair, to help us put a new face on county government and send a message to the community that we are stepping up and ready to address issues of disparity and inclusivity,” Miles said.
Miles unseated former Chair Analiese Eicher, District 3, in a 20-17 vote. Eicher began her time on the board in 2018 and served as chair since January 2020, leading the board through virtual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic and helping to pass local legislation relating to criminal justice reform, COVID relief and more.
“It was an honor to lead the Dane County Board through the most challenging years in recent history and deliver care and relief for our entire community while moving forward concretely on real, positive and sustainable changes,” Eicher told the Cap Times. “The job of the chair is to lead 37 people with 37 different opinions and deliver real results and progress for the county. I wish Patrick the best in this new role.”
Miles has served on the zoning and land regulation committee for the past eight years and currently serves as chair of the Personnel and Finance Committee. Ahead of his election as chair, he said his time on those committees and institutional knowledge will help him address competing interests and balancing various priorities.
“I'm trying to strike balance and compromise when it's needed,” Miles said, “but it's also thickened my skin learning that there are times that you simply cannot make everybody happy despite your best efforts to do what you think is best.
Miles said that he has reduced his hours for his day job in order to have time to make himself available and fulfill the role as chair.
Supervisor Andrew Schauer, District 21, was elected vice chair 19-18, narrowly beating out Supervisor Elizabeth Doyle, District 1, for the post. Newcomer to the board April Kigeya, who was sworn in to represent District 15 just last week, will serve as the board’s second vice chair.