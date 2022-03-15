A Wisconsin lighting company did not violate state law by rescinding a man's job offer after learning of his previous domestic violence convictions, the state Supreme Court ruled last week.
The case involved a man named Derrick Palmer, who filed a discrimination complaint with the state Department of Workforce Development in September 2015 after the lighting company Cree, Inc. rescinded its conditional offer of employment following a background check. Palmer alleged the move violated a state law that prohibits an employer from refusing to hire someone because of a conviction record.
Palmer was convicted in 2013 on eight counts of sexual assault, strangulation and battery.
Cree acknowledged the decision was based on Palmer’s record, but argued it was within its legal rights. Under the Wisconsin Fair Employment Act, an employer cannot refuse to hire an applicant based on his or her conviction record unless the circumstances of the offense(s) “substantially relate” to the circumstances of the job. Cree argued that standard was met in its decision to rescind Palmer’s job offer.
In a 4-3 ruling, Justice Jill Karofsky wrote for the majority that the company "sufficiently established" that Palmer's record substantially related to the circumstances of the job he had been offered. Karofsky was joined in the majority by Chief Justice Annette Ziegler and Justices Rebecca Bradley and Patience Roggensack.
According to court records, over a series of incidents, Palmer pushed, struck, beat, raped and attempted to suffocate his live-in girlfriend multiple times. One occasion left her with bruising on her face. In another, she was thrown to the bed so hard that she bounced off of it and hit her head on the floor before he forced intercourse. In another, Palmer picked her up by the neck and squeezed so hard she couldn’t breathe, then beat her with a belt before raping her. Palmer had an additional domestic battery conviction in 2001.
While incarcerated, Palmer earned his mechanical design certification through the state Department of Corrections education program. He applied for a job as an applications specialist with Cree in 2015.
At the time Palmer sought employment with Cree, the company operated a 600,000-square-foot facility in Racine. According to a brief filed on behalf of the company, “there were areas within the facility where the noise level was so loud that even if someone was screaming, they would not be heard.”
About half of the Racine location’s 1,100 employees were women. According to a court filing, “there was generally little supervision of employees.”
“Palmer’s propensity to use violence and the personal qualities his crimes reveal are inconsistent with working relatively unsupervised in a large community of women in a demanding, collaborative position,” Cree’s attorneys argued.
After Palmer filed his discrimination complaint with DWD, an equal rights officer determined there was probable cause that Cree “may have” violated the state’s fair employment law. An administrative law judge then ruled that Cree had not, in fact, unlawfully discriminated against Palmer. But Palmer appealed that decision, and the state’s Labor & Industry Review Commission (LIRC) ruled in his favor, finding that the company had failed to demonstrate that Palmer’s convictions were substantially related to the job in question.
Cree appealed LIRC’s decision, and Racine County Circuit Judge Michael Piontek (who has since retired) sided with the company.
From there, it went to the state Court of Appeals in 2020, where a three-judge panel reversed the circuit court’s decision and ruled in Palmer and LIRC’s favor — arguing that, because Palmer’s convictions were based on domestic incidents, too much speculation was required to assume his potential female coworkers could be in danger.
Last year, Cree took the case to the state Supreme Court, arguing LIRC had erroneously concluded that Palmer’s violent domestic behavior would not reappear in the workplace. Palmer and Cree had their own attorneys, while Attorney General Josh Kaul and several assistant attorneys general represented LIRC.
"Wisconsin's laws regarding employment discrimination based on conviction record serve two important, and sometimes competing, interests — rehabilitating those convicted of crimes and protecting the public from the risk of criminal recidivism," Karofsky wrote in the court's ruling.
The nature of Palmer's offenses indicates "a tendency to violently exert his power to control others, and thus Palmer poses a real threat to the safety of others," Karofsky wrote. If Palmer were to reoffend, she wrote, it could result in bodily harm to employees and customers — and his employer could face liability. The court also considered the timing of his convictions, noting only two years had passed before he applied for the job.
The court found that Palmer's previous convictions substantially related to the circumstances of the job on two grounds: his "willingness to use violence to exert power and control over others substantially relates to the independent and interpersonal nature" of the job, and the absence of on-the-job supervision "creates opportunities for violent encounters."
"To be abundantly clear, this holding is based on the specific circumstances of Palmer's convictions and this particular Applications Specialist job," Karofsky wrote. "Nothing in this opinion condemns all domestic violence offenders to a life of unemployment. But in this case, Cree sufficiently demonstrates that requiring it to employ Palmer would force it to carry too much risk relating to his recent criminal behavior."
Justice Rebecca Dallet wrote a dissenting opinion, joined by Justices Brian Hagedorn and Ann Walsh Bradley, arguing the majority's interpretation of the case's circumstances was too broad.
The court's ruling could allow "employers to refuse to hire all domestic-violence offenders, regardless of the circumstances," Dallet wrote.
"The majority's erroneous conclusion to the contrary has no basis in the text of the Fair Employment Act and undermines the Act's express policy of promoting the reintegration into the workforce of those who have been convicted of crimes," Dallet wrote for the minority.