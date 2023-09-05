Madison will get its own pedestrian mall on the 400 through 600 blocks of State Street — at least for a little while, the Madison City Council unanimously decided Tuesday night.
The group voted in favor of an “experimental closure” on the bottom blocks of State Street to non-emergency vehicle traffic in 2024 to test the feasibility and success of a pedestrian mall concept.
The move comes after Metro Transit removed buses from the lower blocks of the street as part of a sweeping redesign that went into effect in June. (Buses still use the 100 to 300 blocks closest to Capitol Square, and Madison's new Bus Rapid Transit system will begin operating on those blocks with special stops in late 2024.)
The city’s Downtown Coordinating Committee has spent months studying the potential of closing the 400 to 600 blocks to traffic, sending out a survey via postcard to 600 residents and businesses in that area.
Kyle Herman, who owns Madtown Gem, a local tour company, spoke in opposition to the pedestrian mall experiment during public comment at Tuesday’s meeting. He said he never received any notice of the potential change.
“What we have now is good on State Street,” Herman said. “I never received any info or survey of this happening, and neither did any business that is currently not located on State Street. … (This) would affect my business and lead to lost revenue.”
City Planner Dan McAuliffe said many community members have reached out to the Downtown Coordinating Committee asking for options to make State Street more inviting to residents.
The city previously closed off State Street to vehicle traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic to accommodate businesses as a part of the widely praised Streatery Restaurant Recovery Program. It was such a success that last year the City Council approved patios permanently for many restaurants and bars, allowing for sidewalk seating in parking lanes and other public spaces.
The downtown committee "took up a charge about looking at what options could occur and did a fact-finding mission for several months,” McAuliffe said. “(We) wanted to take the pulse of the business community, as well as residents living on that street.”
The survey found that among all respondents 57% were in favor of creating a pedestrian mall. A more specific breakdown shows 75% of residents felt positive about the change, while property and restaurant owners were much more hesitant.
“Our plan, if the resolution passes, is to take some time and coordinate with city agencies to really come up with a potential concept of what a closure might look like,” McAuliffe said at the Tuesday City Council meeting. “Once we have a feasible working concept, we intend to bring that to the public and facilitate a larger public conversation to get feedback on that. After that, we intend to bring it back here for final approval.”
The city intends for the experimental closure to begin sometime in 2024 with a full implementation to launch at a later date, depending on feedback.
City Council members Juliana Bennett, MGR Govindarajan and Mike Verveer sponsored the resolution, along with Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who insisted on using the language “experimental closure” versus “pilot program.”
“My intention is literally to conduct an experiment and gather data, including survey data which we already have one round of so that this body has objective information in order to be able to make a decision,” the mayor said. “It will be a time-limited experiment.”
Despite State Street formerly operating as a pedestrian mall in the 1970s and early 1980s, there are obstacles to work through. The resolution requires a 20-foot-wide path, clear of any obstructions, for emergency services to operate at all times. The street itself is only 24 feet wide.
Additionally, as part of the experiment, the Streets and Parks Divisions will need to provide in-depth information on street cleaning, street sweeping, garbage pick-up, snow removal and other essential maintenance services.
The 700 and 800 blocks of State Street already function as a pedestrian and bicycle mall, commonly known as State Street Mall by the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, but feature several buildings that can be accessed from other streets.