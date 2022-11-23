After serving 32 years in the Wisconsin Legislature, state Sen. Alberta Darling announced on Wednesday that she will retire on Dec. 1.
The River Hills Republican has represented the state’s 8th Senate District since 1993. Before joining the Senate, she served about three years in the state Assembly.
Darling, 78, served for more than two decades on the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee, co-chairing it for six legislative sessions.
“As the longest-serving woman to co-chair the Joint Committee on Finance, I made sure each and every dollar was spent prudently knowing this money comes from the hardworking people of our state,” Darling said in a statement. “Our state finances went from massive projected deficits to real surpluses. This was not by chance or accident. I followed the same principles my parents taught me and the same ones Wisconsin families follow every day.”
Darling touted her work as one of the original authors of the country’s first school choice, or voucher, program.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who previously served with Darling as Joint Finance co-chairs, praised her as “fair, passionate and incredibly smart on complex public policy” and someone who brought a “strong conservative voice” to the committee.
“Alberta is a kind and caring woman who could crack up a whole room with her sense of humor,” Vos said in a statement. “She was a role model to many and her legacy will be defined by helping turn the state’s massive fiscal deficit into surpluses used for transformational tax reform.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, a former Senate majority leader, said in a statement that he admired “the integrity and tireless work ethic she brought to the Legislature.”
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Darling "has earned the respect of colleagues on both sides of the aisle because she’s a diligent leader who’s always carried herself with poise, class, and grace."
"I’ve always appreciated her thoughtfulness in our conversations over the years," Evers said in a statement.
Darling’s departure will trigger a special election, and will leave Senate Republicans one seat short of a two-thirds supermajority at least until the seat is filled.
The 8th Senate District covers several northern Milwaukee suburbs, including Whitefish Bay, Brown Deer, Mequon, Germantown and Menomonee Falls. Assembly districts contained within its boundaries are represented by Reps. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls; Deb Andraca, D-Whitefish Bay; and Dan Knodl, R-Germantown.
Darling won her most recent election, in 2020, by 8.5 percentage points. She fended off other challenges over the years, including a 2011 recall effort following the contentious battle over Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 legislation.
“Service comes with sacrifices. I look forward to staying active in the community and spending more time with my grandchildren, family and friends,” Darling said. “It is time for someone else to take up the mantle, build on these successes and continue moving Wisconsin forward.”