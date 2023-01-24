State of the State: Tony Evers declares 2023 ‘year of mental health’

In his fifth State of the State address — and his first since winning a second term — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers emphasized maintaining economic momentum, strengthening the state’s workforce and increasing access to child care.
Evers also declared 2023 “The Year of Mental Health,” calling the issue “a quiet, burgeoning crisis that I believe will have catastrophic consequences for generations if we don’t treat it with the urgency it requires.”
The Democrat’s speech, delivered less than a month before the introduction of his 2023-25 state budget proposal, touted accomplishments including road repairs, high-speed internet expansion, small business grants and increased special education funding. Evers also highlighted the state’s projected budget surplus, estimated to be nearly $7 billion.
That surplus, Evers said, means state government officials can “continue our progress making the wise investments we’ve long needed to — and not because anyone wants to make government bigger, but because Wisconsinites want a government that works, and works better.
“We have roads and bridges to fix, schools to fund, kids to support, communities to keep safe, water to keep clean, and a future we’ve built together after years of neglect that, today, we must work to protect,” he said.
As part of building that future, Evers in his speech proposed spending more than $500 million on small business creation, workforce development, improving access to child care in Wisconsin and addressing the state’s shortage of health care workers.
Any major policy initiatives will require cooperation with the Republican-led Legislature, a rarity during the governor’s first four years in office. Leaders from both parties have voiced commitments to improve their relationships across the aisle, but it’s also clear that on some issues — like Medicaid expansion, abortion access and marijuana legalization — there is little, if any, room for compromise. And the governor, in his speech, shot down Republicans’ primary tax proposal: moving the state to a flat income tax.
Republican legislative leaders were quick to deride the governor's speech as a "liberal wish list" filled with too much spending and not enough emphasis on tax cuts. The proposals Evers floated in his speech added up to more than $1 billion in new spending.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Republicans share some general priorities with the governor, but disagree with the proposed amount of spending in nearly every case.
"That's the basic difference (between the two parties)," Vos told reporters after the speech. "One side wants to dramatically increase spending and grow the size of government. I think Republicans want to focus on making targeted, smart investments, but doing it in a way that maximizes the ability for us to return money back to the taxpayers to make sure Wisconsin can remain competitive."
Mental health
Evers noted the toll the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath have taken on the mental health of children and adults — the effects of which have included record-high opioid overdose deaths and 6,000 calls to the state’s 988 suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline in the six months since it launched.
“Mental and behavioral health is as much a health issue as it is an economic one: it affects kids in the classroom; it affects workers being able to join and stay in our workforce; it affects whether folks are able to stay in safe housing or have economic security; it affects folks’ ability to take care of and provide for their family and loved ones,” Evers said.
The governor pledged to invest $500 million to expand access to mental and behavioral health services for adults and children. Those funds will support initiatives including school-based services, increasing the number of mental health professionals throughout the state and running the 988 hotline.
"Look, that is a lot of money. So we have to keep in mind that a lot of the surplus that we have is one-time money. And it seems that the governor tonight was spending down that one-time money on ongoing expenses, which could put us in a massive deficit in the future," said Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, after the speech.
August argued Evers took credit for smart financial decisions made by Republicans, but didn't acknowledge the mental health effects of implementing "safer at home" policies that closed schools and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clean water
In his first State of the State address, Evers declared 2019 “The Year of Clean Drinking Water.” As he begins his second term, water contamination remains an issue throughout the state, particularly in the form of PFAS “forever chemicals,” lead and nitrates.
The governor announced plans to include a $100 million proposal to implement a three-pronged approach to addressing PFAS contamination in his forthcoming budget proposal. The plan includes more testing and monitoring, increased awareness and additional resources for contamination response.
Local government funding
State and local government officials in both parties agree the state’s approach to shared revenue — the amount of unrestricted dollars local governments receive from the state — needs to change.
Evers noted in his speech that since 2011, state aid to communities has decreased by more than 9% while public safety costs have increased by more than 16%.
On the campaign trail, Evers often said that boosting state aid to local municipalities was a critical step in improving things like public safety and other basic government services, and pledged to include a $100 million shared revenue funding boost in the upcoming biennial budget.
In Tuesday’s speech, Evers said he wants to “work together” to develop a budget provision that would send as much as 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue back to local governments.
He said the plan would “ensure our communities will see growth in shared revenue in the future after years of state investment not keeping up with our communities’ needs.”
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said Republican leaders have had a few conversations with Evers about shared revenue, but declined to elaborate on details of what was discussed.
However, LeMahieu said, Evers' proposal is "actually similar to the plan that we've been working on with the three levels of local government."
"So it's good to see that he may be somewhat supportive of a plan that we put in front of him," he said.
Vos agreed that an increase in shared revenue is necessary, but said officials are "nowhere near finding a conclusion."
School funding
Evers, a former educator and state superintendent of public instruction, said he would “deliver on the promise I made before the election to use a portion of our state’s historic surplus to make an historic investment in our kids and our schools.”
He proposed investing $20 million in literacy programming for Wisconsin schools. He also proposed spending another $20 million on “recruiting, developing and retaining teachers and student teachers.” Half of that money would be spent on Wisconsinites who are considering becoming educators.
He also proposed “a pathway to get experienced educators back into our workforce by making it easier for school districts to hire retired teachers and staff,” though he did not offer specifics of that plan in his speech.
The economy
Evers said one key to keeping the state’s economy strong is investing in Wisconsin’s small businesses. He proposed $50 million in financial aid to small businesses to help them thrive.
The governor also proposed spending $100 million “to keep developing new, innovative ideas and locally based projects that will support our workforce and economic development based on” the needs of different regions in the state.
He also proposed spending $50 million to boost Wisconsin’s health care workforce, with a focus on increasing the number of long-term care providers and the number of mental health providers.
A panel of the state’s top health care lobbyists in November said Wisconsin was in urgent need of more health care workers, and expressed optimism that it was one budget area where Evers and GOP leaders could reach an agreement.
Another barrier to growing Wisconsin’s workforce, Evers said, is child care. Accordingly, the Democrat proposed a $30 million child care-related tax cut for more than 100,000 Wisconsinites.
The governor also said the state should set aside $340 million for a program intended to give child care providers “the financial stability they need to keep the lights on, pay their workers fair, competitive wages, and continue to provide high-quality care to kids across the state.”
There were notable omissions from the governor’s address. He did not mention his fight to restore abortion access in Wisconsin, noting only that he “vetoed every bill that restricted reproductive freedom” sent to him by Republican lawmakers. Restoring access to the procedure in Wisconsin was one of the defining promises of Evers’ reelection campaign.
He also did not discuss expanding Medicaid in Wisconsin, something that was a priority in each of his first two budget proposals, only to be scrapped by GOP lawmakers.
In response to a question about whether she thinks a renewed spirit of bipartisanship among lawmakers will continue after Tuesday night, Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said she and her colleagues will continue to approach conversations with Republican lawmakers and the governor "with the hope of getting as much done as possible this session."
"We all know that everything on our priority list will not happen this cycle. But we believe it's our responsibility as elected officials to find every opportunity to pass policy that improves people's lives in Wisconsin."
Vos said he was disappointed in the tone of Evers' speech given both parties' recent focus on bipartisanship. He accused the governor of "only talking to one side of the room," proposing policies that go further than anything Republicans would accept.
"He didn't really spend much time talking to the whole room. He spent the entire time talking to liberal Democrats and the base statewide. And I think that's a sad commentary, because we have been trying to be genuine and saying, let's find common ground. But pretty much tonight it was throwing red meat to an awful lot of his base," Vos said.