Republicans in the Assembly plan to vote Wednesday evening on an updated version of a massive proposal put forth earlier this month that would shake up the state’s approach to funding local governments, a measure that policymakers on both sides say is critical to improving public safety and local services.
The updated version of the legislation, which was introduced by Republican lawmakers on Wednesday afternoon, would increase shared revenue for all Wisconsin municipalities — except the city of Milwaukee — by at least 15%. Increasing shared revenue, the number of state dollars sent to local governments, has become a priority for both Democrats and Republicans in recent months.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the updated proposal is his caucus’ final offer on the package, adding that he hopes Republicans in the state Senate and Democratic Gov. Evers will support it.
“We are done negotiating,” he said at a news conference before the vote.
A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not immediately respond to questions about whether he will support the updated proposal. A spokesperson for the governor said in an email that he “hasn’t signed off on any amendment, but he looks forward to continuing negotiations with Republican leaders in the weeks ahead.”
Evers on Wednesday morning released a statement expressing optimism that he will reach a deal with Republicans on the proposal.
Democrats in the Assembly opposed the updated proposal. Their leader, Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said on the floor before the vote that lawmakers need to continue to refine the package, adding that it’s “not ready for primetime.”
“We need to go back to the negotiating table, and we need to get it right,” she said.
The proposal would provide a boost in the percentage of state dollars that communities across Wisconsin receive. To pay for the additional aid, the proposal would send 20% of state sales tax collections to local governments.
Madison, for example, would receive 58.4% more state dollars under the proposal than it does through the existing funding system, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
The city of Milwaukee, the state’s cash-strapped largest city, would see a 10% increase in the amount of state aid it receives. The bill would also allow both Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee to hold referendums to attempt to increase the sales taxes in their communities to generate additional revenue.