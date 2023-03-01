Women at an increased risk of breast cancer would not be charged for additional screenings beyond mammograms under legislation proposed by Sen. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, and Rep. Nate Gustafson, R-Neenah.
“It’s time to remove the hurdles preventing so many women from getting the life-saving cancer screenings they need,” said Cabral-Guevara in a statement. “Early detection leads to better outcomes, and it reduces costs in the long run. This is an opportunity to deliver a big win for those who need it.”
The bill would expand on an existing law enacted in 2018 — a continuation of an effort launched by Gail Zeamer, of Neenah.
Zeamer was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2016, revealed by an ultrasound. She had never missed a mammogram, but those screenings hadn’t caught the tumor, because she — like about 45% of women — has dense breasts.
Her delayed diagnosis sent her into action, on a mission to ensure other women wouldn’t face the same obstacles she did. She contacted her state representative — former Rep. Mike Rohrkaste, R-Neenah — and they worked together to introduce a bill requiring medical facilities to give patients with dense breast tissue information about breast density. Republican former Gov. Scott Walker signed it into law in 2018, making Wisconsin one of more than 30 states to require facilities that provide mammograms to notify women with dense breast tissue about the associated risks.
Now Zeamer is continuing her work with lawmakers to increase access to screenings for women who need them.
When Zeamer was about 45, she felt a lump in her left breast and mentioned it to her doctor. She was told it was likely cystic, and encouraged to monitor it and continue her annual mammograms. Her results remained normal.
But not long after her January 2016 mammogram, her doctor noticed swelling in a lymph node — and that was when her cancer was detected. Her tumor had been masked for several years by her dense breast tissue.
Women’s breasts are composed of fibrous, glandular and fatty tissues. A higher percentage of glandular tissue, compared to fatty tissue, equates to a denser breast.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, higher breast density is associated with a higher risk for breast cancer — but not a higher rate of fatality among cancer patients. Additionally, dense breast tissue can hide cancers, because fibrous and glandular tissues, like tumors, look white on a mammogram.
The legislation proposed by Cabral-Guevara and Gustafson differs from the proposal’s last iteration, which would have required health insurance policies to cover essential breast screenings (when certain criteria are met) — such as ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging — either fully or with a maximum out-of-pocket cost of $50.
Under the latest proposal, health insurance policies and Medicaid would be required to provide coverage for supplemental breast screening examinations or diagnostic breast examinations for women at increased risk of breast cancer (determined by guidelines from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network or who have “heterogeneously or extremely dense breast tissue (as determined by guidelines from the American College of Radiology). It would not allow those policies to charge a cost-sharing amount for those screenings.
Insurance groups registered against the previous version of the legislation generally said they supported its goal, but opposed putting coverage criteria into law.
Contacted about the latest version of the bill, representatives for those groups said they are still reviewing it.
Under current law, health insurance policies are required to cover annual mammograms for women ages 50 and up. They are also required to cover two mammograms for women between the ages of 45 and 49 if certain criteria are met.
In November 2021, Zeamer learned her cancer had moved to her bones and her brain. It is now classified as stage 4 — which means it is treatable, but not curable.
‘I’m hoping for the very best, because there’s very good health care for me available at this point,” Zeamer said in an interview last year. “It’s not something that can be cured, but I’m hoping to live a longer life and contribute to my family as much as I can.”