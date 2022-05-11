Michael Gableman is shifting roles, from 2020 election reviewer to litigator, and will continue to be paid a taxpayer-funded salary until lawsuits related to subpoenas he issued as part of his GOP-backed review are resolved.
That’s according to the terms of a new contract signed by Gableman and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who tapped Gableman to review the state’s 2020 vote last summer.
Under the new contract, Gableman’s salary will be reduced from $11,000 per month to $5,500. Taxpayers will also continue to spend $2,500 per month to cover the cost of Gableman’s Brookfield office. Other expenses incurred by Gableman and his team must be covered by the probe’s original $676,000 budget.
Vos or Gableman can break the new contract at any point. If neither breaks the contract, “this agreement will terminate upon the conclusion of all outside lawsuits involving the Office or special investigator (Gableman and his team), as either plaintiff or defendant,” the contract reads.
Gableman and his team are involved in a series of legal challenges in two counties.
In Dane County, Gableman has been involved in a lawsuit related to his apparent failure to release records in response to public records requests from liberal watchdog group American Oversight. The judge overseeing that case said records related to the review he has examined led him to believe that no serious review has taken place by Gableman.
In another case in Dane County, Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, is challenging the validity of subpoenas issued by Gableman as part of his review. That lawsuit was filed in October and Dane County Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Lanford has yet to rule in the case.
In Waukesha County, Gableman filed a lawsuit against the mayors of Madison and Green Bay, asking for the public officials to be jailed for shrugging his subpoenas and not testifying in secret at his Brookfield office. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has repeatedly said she would be willing to testify publicly about the city’s 2020 election, but not in private. A hearing in that case is scheduled for July.
Gableman’s review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election has been haphazard at times. Records released to American Oversight show that, even months after the review began, Gableman was hiring consultants to better understand how to store and organize documents.
But the review did have two primary focuses. First, how voting was conducted at nursing homes during the presidential election — set in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. Second, how the state’s five largest and most Democratic cities — Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine — used grant money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit backed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife.
Hundreds of municipalities in Wisconsin received funds from CTCL, but Gableman has focused only on those five cities.
Gableman’s review has been described as “bizarre” and “amateurish” by bipartisan election administration experts.
The pending lawsuits could take months to resolve. Taxpayers could continue to cover the costs of a review of an election that happened 18 months ago for the foreseeable future.