The full Dane County Board followed the recommendation of two of its committees in rejecting state Rep. Shelia Stubbs for a top county job, a decision that followed weeks of increasing tension over her nomination.
Numerous community leaders and supporters of Stubbs say the way she was treated by Dane County elected officials weighing her nomination for director of human services was not only undeserved but sent disturbing signals to the Black community.
“It was an embarrassment and if this community allows it, that is why we can’t get Black people to come to Madison and stay,” said Kaleem Caire, CEO of One City, a nonprofit school system in Madison, before the County Board met Thursday night to decide the fate of Stubbs' appointment.
The board voted 27-2 to deny her the job, with five other county supervisors abstaining and three absent.
Stubbs, a state lawmaker and former Dane County Board member, was appointed by County Executive Joe Parisi to lead the county’s Department of Human Services. The County Board was voting on whether to confirm her appointment, after two committees voted unanimously to oppose her hire.
Both committee meetings were tense and included racially charged and assaultive language directed at Black members of the County Board as well as questionable statements board members directed toward Stubbs.
During a Personnel and Finance Committee meeting Monday, one county supervisor implied that Stubbs, a Black woman, would “be in the back” and “taking a back seat” behind Parisi if she were to lead the Department of Human Services.
“I’m worried that when you’re at places, you’ll be the person in the back,” Supervisor Matt Veldran said during discussion of a motion to deny Stubbs’ appointment. “The county executive is going to be the person that’s in front of you and he’s going to be the person who is driving this train. I think that you are not a person who takes a back seat. …There’s a lot of personnel issues that are huge and I think you’d be mired in those kinds of things that would clip your wings.”
People of color sitting in the room audibly bristled during various portions of the committee’s discussion.
“It was so condescending,” Caire said. “We were sitting there looking at each other like, ‘What the hell? We can’t believe this.’ We were looking around at each other with bewilderment. She’s a good person, a great leader who stands by the people who need it the most. She did not deserve that.”
During public comments Thursday night at the full County Board meeting, former Madison mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes was among those who chastised some of the elected officials for an apparent double standard in their treatment of Stubbs' nomination compared with past county appointees.
“You have perpetuated racial harm through this process and perpetuated current systems of oppression,” Reyes said. "I ask you to do the right thing tonight. Set aside your personal issues about what has transpired through this process and your political allegiances, and focus on who is best to lead and serve Dane County Human Services at this very moment in time.”
Too ‘complex’ of a job for Stubbs, county officials say
All of the supervisors who spoke at Monday’s meeting indicated they did not believe Stubbs would be competent enough to manage the department because of the number of its employees and the size of its $250 million budget.
“This is a department of 800 people and that is a complex job that I think requires real experience in participative management,” said Supervisor Mike Bare.
Complex was a word repeatedly used to describe why Stubbs would not be the best choice to lead the department, which provides a range of social and health services.
“It is a position charged with policy management and oversight of a complex array of services,” County Board Chair Patrick Miles said during the meeting. “In my opinion, looking at Rep.Stubbs’ work history, I don’t see a level of management experience needed at the scale this department requires.”
The resolution supporting Stubbs’ hire notes that she represented the south side of Madison on the County Board from 2006 to 2022, and during that time “authored key legislation, including a resolution creating what is now known as the Dane County Behavioral Health Resource Center. She also initiated Dane County’s Community Restorative Court which provides alternatives for those who commit nonviolent crimes.”
The nomination also says she served five years as chair of the County Board’s Health and Human Needs Committee, the oversight body for the Department of Human Services. The current seven members of that committee were the first to vote against her nomination.
Stubbs has represented Madison’s 77th Assembly District since 2018 and is administrator of the church she co-founded with her husband. She holds a master’s degree in management and has worked as a professor at Mount Senario College in Ladysmith and as a probation and parole agent for the state.
The Rev. Marcus Allen of Mt. Zion Baptist Church said Miles is wrong in his assessment of Stubbs.
“They’ve been finding ways to discredit her ability to lead that department,” Allen told The Cap Times. “We look at her resume, her credentials and what she’s done. She may not have served in that particular capacity but she is bright enough to do it. It seemed like they didn’t want to give her the chance.”
“They treated her like she was totally incompetent and everyone knows that’s false,” Allen said. “To think she’s unable to fulfill that position was demeaning and disrespectful to her.”
Caire said the committee’s treatment of Stubbs reminded him of the oldest racist tropes about Black people being dumb.
“These people are clowning our sister like that? She’s as qualified as anyone else,” Caire said. “It was like reading ‘The Bell Curve’ (a 1994 book in which the authors made a now-discredited connection between race and IQ). They talked about how Black people have smaller brains and weren’t as smart. It felt like that.”
Racially charged meeting exchanges
Greg Jones, who is president of the Dane County NAACP, had heard enough by the end of the meeting on Monday and could be heard audibly yelling at the committee, asking the elected officials how they could say Stubbs wasn’t competent and qualified enough for the position. Meeting chair Elizabeth Doyle warned those in attendance repeatedly that public comment had ended for the night.
Miles, who is Asian American and whom Stubbs’ mother has called “racist” and a “rat,” addressed the fact that some of Stubbs’ supporters had made racially insensitive attacks on his fellow county supervisors, including calling County Board members April Kigeya and Dana Pellebon “house n*****s.”
“There is no place in civic dialogue and debate for hate speech and that’s what I heard that night (when those comments were made in a previous committee meeting April 27),” Miles said. “I have a lot to learn about being an anti-racist and that’s something I strive to work on.”
Caire wasn’t impressed.
“He’s practicing hate right there dissing her, saying this is consistent with what he experienced with (Stubbs when they served together) on the County Board,” Caire said. “She didn’t say anything bad about them. She even privately didn’t say anything bad about them. That’s not Shelia Stubbs, man, and she didn’t deserve that.”
People who had spoken with Stubbs following each of the previous two meetings remain surprised that she had not simply withdrawn from the process because of how vitriolic it has been.
Stubbs has not responded to Cap Times requests for interviews on this topic.
Jones said Stubbs was prepared to fight for the position until the very end.
“Shelia and I talked after Monday’s meeting,” Jones said. “She said it would be easy for her to withdraw, but she started this process and was going to see it through. She gathered herself, found her strength after Monday, and is going to see it through.”