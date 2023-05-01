Allison Garfield joined the Cap Times in 2021 and covers local government. She graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in journalism and previously worked as a government watchdog reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and was the state capitol intern for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Nicholas Garton joined the Cap Times in 2019 after three years as a features writer for Madison365. He was also sports editor of Madison College’s newspaper, The Clarion. He writes about development, neighborhoods, businesses and race issues.

Support Allison and Nicholas' work and local journalism by becoming a Cap Times member. Follow her on Twitter @aligarfield_.

To comment on this story, submit a letter to the editor.