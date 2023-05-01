Dane County Board members continued an unusually tense nomination process Monday for state Rep. Shelia Stubbs, with some officials saying they were called racial slurs and threatened if they didn’t vote to appoint Stubbs as the county’s new director of human services.
Two County Board committees have now unanimously rejected the nomination, with Personnel and Finance voting against Stubbs Monday night.
“I don’t feel safe,” County Board Supervisor April Kigeya, one of the targets of Stubbs’ supporters, told the Cap Times on Monday. “It's a vulnerable situation again being one of three African American supervisors on a board of 37. I ran for office so that I can speak for people that are like me in unrepresented spaces, and then to be attacked for doing so is not the best feeling in the world at all.”
The tension had already mounted before the County Board’s Health and Human Needs Committee unanimously voted Thursday against hiring Stubbs to lead the Department of Human Services. Neither Kigeya nor the other Black supervisor on the County Board who came under fire, Dana Pellebon, serves on the Health and Human Needs Committee or the Personnel and Finance Committee.
Stubbs, a longtime public servant who represents south and west Madison in the state Assembly, faces another confirmation vote Thursday from the full County Board.
A statement signed by 30 of the 37 County Board members criticized the verbal attacks on Kigeya and Pellebon among other elected officials.
Pellebon, who has served on the County Board since last year, said that inflammatory emails and phone calls by supporters of Stubbs began the same day Dane County Executive Joe Parisi appointed Stubbs to lead DHS.
“I received a phone call calling me and other Black officials a house n*****,” Pellebon said. “When I objected to that language (the caller) was like ‘Well, maybe not you, but all the rest of y’all are that.’ I was like ‘none of us are that.’ By that point I had been threatened by email and now called a slur on my phone.”
Pellebon called Stubbs after the phone conversation, but said Stubbs responded only by saying she had been the target of racism while serving on the County Board.
Stubbs says she's been a victim, too
Stubbs, who served on the board from 2006 to 2022 and was elected to the Assembly in 2018, has not responded to multiple messages from the Cap Times seeking an interview.
At Monday’s meeting, Stubbs said she wanted to go on record that she does not and never has condoned threats or racial slurs by anyone.
“That is not my conduct. I've never condoned such a manner,” Stubbs said, detailing how she herself has been a “victim of racial profiling” in the past. “As a victim, no one in this room can tell me what it feels like to be shamed and embarrassed and degraded and humiliated. That's what's happened to me, and I still believe in this county. … I'm choosing to come back to Dane County because I know what I can do for this community.”
She asked that the committee “get back to the process” and “stay away from the rhetoric.”
Pellebon said the Health and Human Needs Committee meeting where Stubbs was unanimously voted down represented a tipping point for her.
“I wasn’t thrilled about being called an N word over the phone and I was even less thrilled being called an N word to my face,” Pellebon said, referencing racial slurs during the public comment period of the committee meeting. “When that is happening in person in public while looking at Supervisor Kigeya, that is a line that is not OK. It was already not OK for me to be called that one on one but beyond that to then say this in public … that’s a problem with me and it’s a problem that this rhetoric has not been condemned publicly or privately by Stubbs.”
Kigeya said she spoke to Stubbs over the weekend about the racial insults she received and said the state representative didn’t condemn the behavior.
“(Stubbs) was in the room when it happened. She'd been in the room the entire time,” Kigeya said. “We talked on the phone and I asked her multiple times why she didn’t condemn the language. She said she can’t speak for other people.
I just didn't feel supported by my own colleagues and by the community. It's just a really hard space to be in.”
Stubbs was a seeming shoo-in for the role when she was tapped by Parisi in April. However, following reports that the Madison Democrat said she would take the position “by force,” the process turned contentious.
County Board Chair Patrick Miles previously raised concerns that Stubbs had indicated she planned to continue in her job representing the 77th District in the Assembly while taking on a high-level, full-time leadership role for the county. Stubbs' mother, Linda Hoskins, called Miles a "racist," "rat" and "weasel" at Thursday’s meeting.
Last week Stubbs announced on Twitter that she would resign from the Assembly if hired as the county human services director.
On Monday, Miles noted Stubbs' "strengths" and said he "appreciated her advocacy efforts toward justice reforms."
"But my concerns outweigh the strengths. Looking at Representative Stubbs' work history, I don't see a level of management experience needed at the scale that this department requires.”
He said that just days after the announcement of Stubbs' appointment by Parisi, she “began a campaign to get support for the appointment” and “did so by stoking anger with misinformation and an attack on my colleagues.”
Urban League of Greater Madison CEO Ruben Anthony, who supports Stubbs’ appointment, said that many in the Black community are frustrated at a perceived double standard when it comes to confirming Stubbs.
“I think she deserves to have this opportunity,” Anthony said. “You can’t say she’s not qualified. That, coupled with Parisi’s appointment, should be enough to confirm her.”
Anthony said that Stubbs has a big personality and that might be rubbing some supervisors the wrong way but that it is in Parisi’s purview to make his own appointments, and that in the 35 years Anthony has been in Madison he has never seen this level of scrutiny against an appointee.
Parisi says 'pushback' unlike anything before
Personnel and Finance Committee members on Monday continued to question Stubbs' suitability for the job.
“We both started (on the County Board) together and we changed a lot of this focus on this board. You deserve a lot of that credit,” said Supervisor Matt Veldran. “This position, while certainly one of the most important parts of Dane County, I just don't think it's that spot for you. You are not the person that takes a back seat. (This) would clip your wings. .. I think your strengths are elsewhere.”
Parisi has stood by Stubbs’ nomination, calling the Health and Human Needs Committee’s vote an "unprecedented" attack on a highly qualified nominee in a statement Friday.
“She has got a very wide array of pertinent experience, both in the community and professionally. Her qualifications certainly hold up,” Parisi said. “What's different about this (process) this time has been the pushback that her nomination received before she even had a hearing, with people asking for documentation and information that has never been asked for in any prior department hiring.”
Parisi said he believes this feels different than any nominations that have come before.
“I know one of the reasons (Stubbs) felt frustrated is that she felt she was being treated differently,” Parisi said. “It did feel different to me, it does feel different to me. I felt like things were asked of her nomination that has never been asked before.”
Following growing concern about racist insults and threats, Parisi told the Cap Times Monday that any such behavior toward any county supervisors is “unacceptable and wrong.” He also said he’s concerned about the language Miles used to describe Rep. Stubbs, including “dangerous” and “corrosive.”
“It's unfortunate that the entire process has turned into what it has. On both sides of this, things have been said that are not OK and that I find disturbing,” Parisi said. “Representative Stubbs’ people voicing those opinions on behalf of her should not have done so, but to my knowledge, Representative Stubbs didn't say those things.”
Parisi said that everyone would be “served best by people … talking about the fact that the question at hand: whether or not Representative Stubbs is qualified to lead the Department of Human Services and whether or not the appointment will be confirmed.”