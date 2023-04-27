State Rep. Shelia Stubbs on Thursday changed course and announced she will resign from the Assembly if confirmed to lead the Dane County Department of Health and Human Services.
“Dear Constituents, I have decided that upon confirmation my intention is to submit my resignation to the Governor. Sincerely, Shelia,” the Madison Democrat wrote in a tweet.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Stubbs as his pick for the position, which has a salary of $181,500 per year, earlier this month. Her legislative salary is $57,408 per year.
Stubbs represented the south side of Madison on the Dane County Board from 2006 to 2022. She was elected to represent the 77th Assembly District in 2018, becoming the first Black person to represent Dane County in the Legislature.
She did not respond to previous questions from the Cap Times about whether she planned to step down if confirmed to the new role, but the Wisconsin State Journal reported on Wednesday that she had indicated her plans to hold both positions during a recent speech at End Times Ministries International, the church she and her husband co-founded. According to the State Journal report, the speech was available in a Facebook video last week before the post was taken down. Stubbs had also signaled her plans to hold both roles in an email to constituents.
The State Journal report detailed Stubbs’ comments at the church; she argued she was facing heightened scrutiny because she is Black and urged people to “pray, fast and believe with me, and I believe we’ll take it by force.”
The County Board’s Health and Human Needs Committee is scheduled to take up Stubbs’ nomination Thursday night. If approved, the appointment will then go before the full board.
Stubbs’ resignation would create a vacancy in the state Legislature that would be filled by a special election.