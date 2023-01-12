Wisconsinites observing the drafting of the state’s next two-year budget will likely hear one phrase more frequently than they have in recent years: shared revenue.
That’s the amount of unrestricted dollars municipalities receive from the state — money used to fund local government services including public safety departments and other basic services.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers — who won a second term in November — said in an interview last month that increasing shared revenue is his top priority for the 2023-25 state budget.
“We have to do something around shared revenue for our municipalities and our counties and our small towns,” Evers said, adding that local governments, which provide “a lot of services directly for the people of Wisconsin,” have been “underfunded.”
The governor pledged during his reelection campaign to include a $91.4 million shared revenue funding boost in the upcoming biennial budget, pointing to a memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau showing that, since 2011, state aid to communities was cut by more than 9% while public safety costs increased by more than 16%.
“Republican budget cuts and revenue caps have put local governments in this impossible bind,” state Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison — who will serve on the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee — said in a recent interview. “It is long past time for the state government to live up to its promise to local governments and fund shared revenue adequately.”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, also says the current system isn’t working.
“We know that 20 or 30 or 40 years from now, we are going to have one of two options if we do everything the same: We're going to have a dramatically higher tax burden, or we're going to have a dramatically lower level of services. I don't want either one. So, we can fix that if we work together and figure out an answer,” Vos said in an interview late last month.
To that end, Vos said he’d like to focus “more on innovation and sharing of services and less about protecting the status quo.”
“If we just give 2% more or 3% more to do the exact same thing, that's OK for two years, but it means that we get this end result where lower services or higher taxes result, and neither one of those are good for the state,” he said.
Vos said he’s been working on the issue with people representing Wisconsin’s cities, towns and counties — and while they’re not yet near a consensus, they’re making progress. His preference is to “create a huge incentive” for local governments to share services — something he said he believed tight levy limits (state-imposed restrictions on how much local governments can raise taxes) would force, but haven’t to the extent that he’d hoped.
Rather than imposing a “stick,” Vos said, “there's a way that we could create some ‘carrots’ to say, ‘If you want to do everything the same and you want to kind of die a slow death, we're more than happy to let you do that. But if you want to innovate, we want to be a partner.’”
In an interview last week, Senate Majority Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said he’d been in meetings discussing the issue.
“There's a lot of different, interesting ideas right now. And I think we're working through, people who represent northern parts of the state have different ideas than people who represent southeastern parts of the state — and the way shared revenue is set up, there's already winners and losers.”
LeMahieu said it’s “laudable” that local municipalities want the funding tied to a sales tax so it can generally grow in relation to inflation.
Asked about efforts to incentivize the sharing of services, LeMahieu said “the devil is always in the details,” adding that “a lot of them have already done that over the last 20 years.”
“When you get outside of the more populous areas of Wisconsin … where it might be easier to share some of those services, when you get up to more rural Wisconsin, and it's 10 miles between communities — I mean, what does that look like, when they already have volunteer EMS services?” LeMahieu said. “If you're sharing services, does that move that ambulance even farther away from helping out the person who's having a heart attack?
“So, it's always great finding efficiencies. I think a lot of counties and cities have been working on that over the last 20 years,” LeMahieu said. “But it’s just (figuring out) what that looks like, how that works.”
A spokesperson for Vos did not respond to a question about LeMahieu’s comments on shared revenue. The governor’s office also did not comment, but noted that Evers has met with legislators, local elected officials and others to discuss the issue.
Evers is expected to introduce his budget proposal next month.