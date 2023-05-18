Despite lengthy negotiations, leading policymakers remain divided over a massive legislative package that would overhaul the state’s approach to providing financial aid to local governments — an effort lawmakers on both sides say is critical to improving public safety and local services.
The package — which has been discussed for weeks by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Republican state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other local leaders — has dominated action in the Capitol in recent days.
Republicans in the Assembly passed their version of the proposal on a 56-36 vote Wednesday night. That bill was an amended version of a package they unveiled earlier this month and would ensure a shared revenue increase for all Wisconsin municipalities — except the city of Milwaukee — by at least 15% (Milwaukee would have a 10% increase). Shared revenue is the number of state dollars sent to local governments.
That proposal was Assembly Republicans’ final offer, Vos said Wednesday. While speaking to reporters before voting on the bill, the speaker declared, “We are done negotiating.” That was news to both Evers and LeMahieu, both of whom need to support the package for it to become law.
A spokesperson for Evers on Wednesday evening said in an email that he “hasn’t signed off on any amendment, but he looks forward to continuing negotiations with Republican leaders in the weeks ahead.”
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, LeMahieu said, “I had no idea that a line was going to be drawn in the sand yesterday afternoon.”
A key difference between the approaches Vos and LeMahieu are taking to the package is a provision in the Assembly bill that would require Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee to get voters’ approval via referendums to increase the sales tax in their municipalities. Increasing the sales tax in the Milwaukee area is seen by local officials as an important step in providing financial relief to the state’s cash-strapped largest city.
LeMahieu told the Associated Press Thursday that the Senate would likely remove the provision requiring a referendum to increase the sales tax in Milwaukee — and make other changes to the bill — from its version of the legislation when it votes on it in the coming weeks.
In a Thursday afternoon statement, Britt Cudaback, a spokesperson for the governor, said Evers agrees with LeMahieu that requiring a referendum to raise the sales tax in the Milwaukee area “is likely untenable.”
“The governor is willing to support allowing the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to increase the sales tax with a supportive vote by local elected officials who are accountable to local taxpayers,” Cudaback said.
Cudaback added that Evers “appreciates Majority Leader LeMahieu’s willingness to keep working together and looks forward to continuing negotiations toward making significant investments in local communities across our state.”
For Vos, not requiring a referendum is a dealbreaker. Also on Thursday, the speaker told the Associated Press that the Assembly won’t pass a version of the bill that doesn’t require a referendum to increase the sales tax, saying if the Senate strips the provision, it “could unfortunately kill the bill and all of our good work.”
The legislation would provide a boost in the percentage of state dollars that communities across Wisconsin receive. To pay for the additional aid, the proposal would send 20% of state sales tax collections to local governments.
Madison, for example, would receive 58.4% more state dollars under the version of the bill passed by the Assembly than it does through the existing funding system, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. The city of Milwaukee would see a 10% increase in the amount of state aid it receives.
The bill allocates a pot of money to local governments, with distribution based on population size. That formula promises an increase of at least 15% in every community except the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County. Under the bill, those communities could ask voters to approve a sales tax boost to additionally fund local services.